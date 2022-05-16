Numerous Tribland students were among around 682 individuals who were awarded degrees from the University of Nebraska at Kearney during spring commencement exercises May 13 at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
The area graduates are listed below by home address and including the degree earned, major and academic honors.
Ayr: Emma Allen, bachelor of arts in education, English education, summa cum laude; Rebecca Hamik, bachelor of science, criminal justice
Blue Hill: Colli Brown, bachelor of science, exercise science
Byron: Samantha Bohling, bachelor of science, business education
Davenport: Susan Miller, master of arts in education, special education-advanced practice, inclusion collaborative specialist
Deshler: Mikaela Hansen, master of science in education, speech language pathology
Doniphan: Shawn Lienemann, master of business administration, business administration
Edgar: Molly Schoof, master of arts in education, special education-high ability education-gifted
Franklin: Caitlyn Fisher, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction-instructional effectiveness; Haylee Lunsford, bachelor of arts in education, English education
Giltner: Alexander Goracke, bachelor of science, exercise science, honorable mention; Taylor Greathouse, bachelor of science, business administration; Jeremiah Hogan, master of arts in education, special education-special education generalist
Harvard: Carleigh Novak, bachelor of science, exercise science, summa cum laude
Hastings: Skyler Ballou, bachelor of science in business administration; Cooper Blunck, bachelor of science, psychology, magna cum laude; Andrew Butler, master of arts in education, school principalship 7-12; Phoebe Dunbar, bachelor of science, biology, summa cum laude; Chandra Essex, education specialist, counseling education; Shandra Farmer, master of business administration, business administration-human resources; Elizabeth Garcia, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Alexis Henry, bachelor of science, journalism; Grant Hohlfeld, bachelor of science, chemistry; Megan Hurt, bachelor of science, interior and product design; Courtney Junker, bachelor of science, social work; Jonathan Kubicka, bachelor of arts in education, special education; Haley Mazour, bachelor of arts, political science, summa cum laude; Haylee O’Dey, bachelor of science, business administration; Jacob O’Grady, bachelor of science, applied computer science, summa cum laude; Maddison O’Neill, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education, honorable mention; Lukaas Simonson, bachelor of science, chemistry; Tavia Steenson, bachelor of arts in education, English education, honorable mention; Rachel Witt, bachelor of music, music performance, cum laude; Emma Roberts, bachelor of science, biology
Hebron: Jena Cottam, bachelor of arts in education, health and physical education, summa cum laude
Holstein: Allison Granstrom, bachelor of science, organizational and relational communication, magna cum laude
Juniata: Jodi Kauffman, master of science in education, instructional technology-school librarian
Kenesaw: Jamie Peshek, bachelor of science, construction management; Kailee Pohlson, bachelor of arts in education, elementary education-early childhood inclusive, cum laude; MaKensy Schroeder, bachelor of science, psychology; Jacob Weiler, bachelor of science, business administration, honorable mention
Lawrence: Rachel Kathman, master of science in education, speech language pathology
Milligan: Amber Pribyl, master of arts in education, reading PK-12
Minden: Sydney Hansen, master of science in education, school counseling PK-8; Jadyn Horner, bachelor of arts, English writing; Bethany Ostrom, master of science, , biology; Megan Rothfuss, bachelor of science, social work; Jianna Sorensen, bachelor of science in education, middle level 5-9 subject education, honorable mention
Red Cloud: Hannah Fisher, bachelor of science, social work, cum laude
Shickley: Kellen Reinsch, bachelor of science, exercise science
Superior: Chloe Barkow, bachelor of arts, political science; Kristine Boyles, master of arts in education, special education-advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist; Emily Hass, master of science in education, speech language pathology; Keisha Studer, bachelor of arts in education, early childhood inclusive field
