Between many of the 20 stops Sunday afternoon on the Hastings Museum’s History on Foot walking tour, participants were relaying their own personal history with downtown buildings and businesses to tour leaders Russanne Hoff and Curtis Gosser.
“I don’t know if I was consciously expecting that, but I think it’s a really good addition because we do all this research, but it doesn’t have all those personal stories,” Hoff said. “So it’s always nice to then hear the personal story of how that affected somebody, or somebody they knew, and how they viewed it instead of just what you read in a book.”
The tour meandered down Second and Third Streets to St. Joseph Avenue and then turned around on First Street. Extended stops at Art Bar and Special Scoops gave participants the opportunity to use the restroom and buy refreshments.
Hoff and Gosser — curator of education and curator of exhibits for the museum — led the more than 60 participants on a tour of sites that included the city’s first fire station, first jail and first church.
Among highlights was the Jones and Brandes car dealership at the northwest corner of Third Street and Lincoln Avenue, where Heritage Bank is now located.
Because of its location, near the nexus of a couple highways, Hoff and Gosser said the building became one of the top dealerships in the country.
That building was torn down in 1966 after which the current bank building was constructed.
Bob Herbek, who participated on the tour with his wife, Jan, worked for more than 20 years in the building that now stands on the site of the dealership. Herbek retired from his post as the Hastings Heritage Bank branch president, and has since become vice president of agriculture lending at Heartland Bank.
He knew of the site’s history as an automotive dealership but didn’t know the extent.
“The size and just the uniqueness of that car dealership for the day, it was quite unique and different from anything around,” he said.
He and Jan joined the tour out of a love of history.
“It’s really interesting to learn the background of the city that we don’t know. We think we know a lot of it, but we don’t,” he said.
At a stop soon after the Jones and Brandes dealership, participants were learning about one of Hastings’ four Chinese laundries — on the west side of the 200 block of Hastings Avenue — which Hoff and Gosser said turned out to also be an opium den.
Jan Herbek said it was fascinating to have local history given the context of time and place.
“You don’t really think about the different needs and businesses of different time periods,” she said. “I would not have guessed we had four Chinese laundries.”
Mark Moul, who attended the tour with his wife Lynette, graduated from Hastings High School nearly 50 years ago. Despite his own personal connection with downtown Hastings, he said he still learned a lot.
“I thought I knew everything, but I’m picking up so much more stuff,” he said.
To plan the tour stops, Hoff and Gosser relied heavily on Adams County Historical Society executive director Elizabeth Spilinek. They also gathered information from books written by Dorothy Weyer Creigh, Spilinek and Monty McCord.
“We used a lot of things they previously compiled in the books,” Hoff said. “If we can’t find it there then we usually can go to Elizabeth and she just magically knows it off the top of her head.”
Some tour participants asked why specific downtown sites or historical events weren’t included on Sunday’s walk.
“You could do a six-hour tour of everything in Hastings but we did want to leave stuff for future tours because we’re hoping to do at least one bike tour a year and one foot tour a year and more as needed, as they pop up,” Hoff said.
Gosser said they don’t want to duplicate stories from tour to tour.
“We want to make sure we’re spicing it up, so it’s not the same information,” he said.
The museum has another walking tour scheduled 9-11 a.m. May 26, intended more for seniors.
The senior tour was suggested by one of the museum’s senior patrons. The second tour will move a bit slower and should appeal to anyone who needs a more leisurely pace.
