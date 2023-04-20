Marie Ann Schendt James was born on a farm near Lawrence, Nebraska, on September 2, 1927, to parents Ted and Minnie (Ostdiek) Schendt.
Marie passed from this life on April 18, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas.
Marie graduated from Lawrence High School in 1944. She ventured to Omaha in 1947, where she worked at Proctor and Gamble, and met her husband to be, Everett L. James.
They were married in St Louis at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on July 12, 1952.
Marie and Everett lived in Kansas City, Shreveport, Schenectady, Des Moines, Kansas City, Las Vegas, and back to Kansas City, where they retired.
They were married 62 years, and enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states as well as 50 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia in their retirement years.
We will remember Marie as having a deep love for God, her Catholic faith, and her family.
She was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and their two boys. Knitting, playing bridge, traveling, and following the stock market were some of her favorite activities.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings, Bill Schendt, Raymond Schendt, Geraldine Ostdiek, Joseph Schendt, Catherine Yakus, and Bernard Schendt.
Marie is survived by their two sons, Mike James, from Las Vegas, and Bruce James, from Henderson, Nevada.
