APTOPIX WWCup Sweden US Soccer
United States’ Megan Rapinoe (right) reacts with her teammates following their loss to Sweden in their Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 6.

 Scott Barbour/AP

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Generational talents Marta, Christine Sinclair and Megan Rapinoe have all played in their final Women’s World Cup and are leaving the game in a much different place than when they started.

Joining them in the group of players ending their international careers is Estefania Banini of Argentina, who said it’s time to make way for younger players. Caroline Seger of Sweden is still playing in the tournament, but she has already said that it will be her last.

