Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 28F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. A few snow showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 28F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.