Music Mary Gauthier
Musician Mary Gauthier poses for a portrait in New York on Feb. 8, 2018. 

 Amy Sussman/AP

NEW YORK — Having used songwriting to navigate her own trauma, Mary Gauthier is putting those skills to work helping others do the same.

The Nashville-based musician has collaborated with war veterans to write about what they've been through, even producing a disc of the music, and more recently sat with health care workers who were on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.

