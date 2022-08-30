To help patients and visitors navigate its changing campus more easily, Mary Lanning Healthcare has installed new signage identifying designated entrances and parking areas.
Large letters have been added to the building and light poles, and MLH has developed a corresponding parking map for the campus, which stretches north from Seventh Street along and between Denver and Kansas avenues.
The move is prompted by continuing changes to the campus and building access procedures related to construction activity as well as the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
The changes can be confusing to individuals who are not on the hospital campus frequently, so officials are seeking to add clarity to the situation.
“We hope that this new system with large, easy-to-read letters will make finding your way around the MLH campus a lot easier,” said Mark Callahan, the health care organization’s chief operating officer, in a news release announcing the new lettering system.
The new map designates the main north entrance to the hospital as the A Entrance. Most patients and visitors now enter the hospital through the A Entrance, which is supported by parking directly to the north that is accessible from Denver and St. Joseph avenues.
Visitors entering the building through the A Entrance will find the Outpatient Services desk just inside the door. There, they are screened and receive a visitor sticker. All are required to wear masks inside the building.
The entrance to the emergency room is just to the right (west) of the A Entrance.
The Surgery Center entrance, which is on the south side of the building, is designated as the B Entrance. That entrance is supported by parking accessible from Seventh Street.
Any patients who are having in-patient or outpatient surgery, as well as visitors accompanying them, will use the B Entrance. Patients and visitors arriving outside of normal business hours will receive special instructions about access.
The hospital’s east entrance, which was the front door to the building for many years and traditionally has been accessed from Kansas Avenue, would be the C Entrance but is closed at this time and therefore is not shown on the new campus map.
Visitors heading for the Caring Kind Gift Shop or Garden View Grill, which are near this now-closed entrance, or the cafeteria in the basement should enter the building through the A Entrance.
The D Entrance is the north entrance to the Medical Services Building, which is being enlarged and renamed the Medical Office Building. Due to the current construction on the south side of that building, visitors are asked to park on the north side, with access from Kansas Avenue, and enter through the north doors.
Offices on the main floor of the Medical Office Building include Hastings Pulmonary & Sleep Clinic, Bryan Heart-Mary Lanning Cardiology and the MLH Diabetes Program.
The second floor houses the Nebraska Heart Institute, Inspired Brain & Spine Surgery, Central Nebraska General Surgery and Central Nebraska Kidney Care.
The MLH Wound Center and Geiger & Dietze Ophthalmology are housed on the third floor.
The Mary Lanning School of Radiologic Technology and Bryan College of Health Sciences currently occupy the basement.
