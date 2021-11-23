With local case numbers related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, again on the rise, Mary Lanning Healthcare once more is reining in its hospital visitation policy — and its CEO is asking the public for grace and understanding in a difficult time.
Effective Tuesday, hospital in-patients who are not positive for COVID-19 once again are allowed only a single visitor, and that designated person will be the only visitor the patient can have for the duration of that particular hospital stay.
With news of the change coming amid the Thanksgiving holiday week, when patients might especially appreciate visits from family and friends, Eric Barber, president and CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, wants the community to know he is as frustrated as they are by the lingering COVID-19 threat and related problems.
“This is not a punishment,” Barber said of the one-visitor policy in a news release issued Tuesday morning. “We have to ensure that our local hospital is available to take care of you when you need us. In order to do that, we need to have some help from the community of Hastings. We are asking for your understanding, patience and a little kindness toward our dedicated staff.”
The Mary Lanning visitation rules have been altered multiple times since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
When conditions permitted, the rules were relaxed to some extent — but they never have been returned to pre-pandemic status.
Lately, however, local conditions related to the virus have worsened in important respects. Daily and weekly numbers of new cases have increased, as have hospitalizations.
As of Monday, 53% of all hospital in-patients in the four-county South Heartland Health District were being treated for COVID-19, the district health department announced.
The district covers Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties. Its three hospitals are Mary Lanning in Hastings; Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior; and Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
The increases are not what Barber or his Mary Lanning colleagues were wanting to see. Hospital officials as tired as everyone else of dealing with the virus and its variants and all the trouble they bring.
“Everyone, especially those who work in health care, has grown weary of COVID-19,” Barber said. “But MLH must continue to follow some protocols to assure that we have the capacity to care for the next patient who walks through the door.”
Mary Lanning, an independent nonprofit health care organization, is Hastings’ largest employer. It serves patients from birth to end of life and provides services at every level from primary care to neurosurgery, oncology and other specialties.
Because of federal guidelines from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), Mary Lanning and other health care organizations continue to require visitors to wear masks and be screened at the door. Employees must wear masks in public areas and when caring for patients.
Barber on Tuesday issued a “plea” that the community try to understand health care organizations are held to a higher health and safety regulatory standard than are other businesses.
The pandemic has been hard on health care workers, many of whom are “just plain tired,” the news release said.
Besides a heavy workload, they now are having to deal with patients, family members and other would-be hospital visitors who are frustrated by the ongoing public health situation and impatient to see their loved ones.
“Our staff needs your support as much now as they did a year ago, if not more,” Barber said. “It seems health care workers have gone from heroes to zeroes for no apparent reason.”
Under the visitation policy as now revised, all hospital visitors must enter at the north entrance, be screened and receive visitor identification to wear. Visitors must wear masks at all times.
Visiting hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. No visitor access is allowed past 7 p.m.
The rule of one visitor per hospital stay applies to all in-patient units.
Outpatient surgery patients are allowed two visitors at a time. Those in Diagnostic Services may have one visitor at a time.
In the Family Care Center, patients may have two visitors in addition to the support person. No visitors under age 16 are allowed.
Pediatric patients are allowed two documented parent/support person visitors. Siblings are not allowed to visit at this time.
Emergency room patients are allowed one visitor.
Patients who are positive for COVID-19 are not allowed any visitors. Video visitation can be arranged with the nursing staff.
Barber is asking for the community to respect the challenge the hospital is facing and help its employees keep everyone safe.
“Hastings and Mary Lanning have proven over time that we can get through pretty much anything,” he said. “We just need to work together, and MLH staff members need your appreciation and cooperation.”
