Mary Lanning Healthcare patients who interact online with the hospital and affiliated clinics through an electronic patient portal will begin receiving their bills electronically on April 9 unless they take action to opt for continued paper billing.
Paperless billing is part of the service provided through the MyChart patient portal system that MLH makes available to patients. Individuals who have accounts through the MyChart app or the One Chart portal on the Mary Lanning website will be enrolled in paperless billing automatically.
Patients who wish to continue receiving paper statements must opt out of paperless billing through the portal.
To opt out, patients must:
— Log into www.marylanning.org/patient-visitor-info/patient-portal or enter the MyChart mobile app.
— Click “Menu” and “Billing Summary.”
— At the bottom of the screen below account boxes, click “cancel paperless billing.” Next, click “receive paper statements.”
In a news release, Amanda Kohmetscher, director of patient financial services at MLH, said the organization is happy to work with patients no matter which way they prefer to receive bills and will help patients opt out of paperless billing if they desire to do so.
For assistance, call 402-461-5241.
For other information about the patient portal or access, call 402-559-0700 or email OneChartPatient@Nebraska.Med.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.