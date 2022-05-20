For Mary Zimmerman, working with Mary Lanning Healthcare home health care providers like occupational therapist Janell Consbruck has meant independence.
Consbruck, who is also a certified lymphedema therapist, has worked with Zimmerman in Zimmerman’s home in Hastings since December 2021 to help alleviate the effects of lymphedema.
Lymphedema is the build-up of fluid in soft body tissues when the lymph system is damaged or blocked.
Zimmerman has had lymphedema since her lymph nodes were removed as part of treatment for the breast cancer she was diagnosed with in 2004.
Consbruck does manual lymphatic drainage to reduce Zimmerman’s swelling.
Consbruck even applied for grants on Zimmerman’s behalf to help purchase compression sleeves for her arms that Zimmerman can put on and take off by herself.
“Every little thing, when you’ve lost so much independence and you get a little bit of it back it’s just heaven,” Zimmerman said. “You want to go out and shout to the neighborhood, ‘Hey!’ ”
Zimmerman was one of the more than 900 patients who benefited from Mary Lanning’s Home Health services last year.
Mary Lanning’s Home Health Department celebrated its 50th anniversary in April.
“What impressed me about her was her determination and her interest in her patients,” Zimmerman said of Consbruck. “She was going to get that grant for me come hell or high water, and she got it, and I sure benefited from it.”
Zimmerman called Consbruck a hero.
“You can tell within five minutes whether someone cares about what they are doing or it’s just a paycheck,” she said. “I’m an expert at that anymore.”
When Mary Lanning began offering home health care services, there were fewer than 12 staff members. Now, with all of the home care services, which include home health, hospice, Healthy Beginnings, palliative care and Lifeline, Home Health has 45 staff members.
“What I tell people is we do basically everything but surgery or deliver babies in the home. It’s pretty amazing what we do,” said Carrie Edwards, director of Mary Lanning Home Care Services.
Mary Lanning Home Health serves patients in a 60-mile radius including all or parts of Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Merrick, Nuckolls, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Kearney, Thayer and Webster counties.
Shirley Harms was Mary Lanning’s first Home Health director.
“I think it’s pretty cool because we’ve only had five directors here, which I think says a lot to say about the program,” Edwards said of the milestone anniversary. “The staff that have come here, some have never experienced home health until they come here and they absolutely love it. The majority of our staff here absolutely love their job and it shows.”
Edwards has been in her position since 2010. She started working for the department as a certified nursing assistant home health aide in 1999, however, when she was in nursing school.
“I fell in love with home health because you get to know the patient,” she said. “You get to see them at their worst and then see them at their best.”
Several of the home health employees have decades of service with the department.
“That consistency is the key to the caring, healing touch that our staff members bring to the table,” Edwards said.
That consistency extends to the office staff, as well.
Laura Blackford, a biller with the department, has worked 42 years for Mary Lanning, including 29 with Home Care Services.
“I really enjoy working with the personnel and I just feel like we’ve made a great impact on patients’ lives with their health,” she said. “We’re a great support for the community.”
Nurse navigator Amy Coe now answers phone calls from patients, takes referrals and works on insurance — but for about 15 years she visited patients’ homes.
“It was nice, you got to hear all kinds of stories from patients, their life history,” she said. “That was nice to get to know them in their home.”
Billing specialist Sara Alsharabi has worked for Home Health since August 2021.
She was drawn to the family atmosphere. Even when she visited the office for a job she was impressed with everyone who worked there.
“Then they called back and they offered me the job and it’s literally the best thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “The hours are so flexible, the employees are so good to work with, the benefits are great. I love how our nurses are so good to the patients and care about them so much. Every single nurse goes above and beyond for her patients. It’s amazing.”
Alsharabi is a CNA herself and has gone on patient visits.
“The patients are so nice but the aides are so nice too,” she said. “It’s like they are family. You walk in the door and instantly there are smiles. The patients joke and they are comfortable with you. I think it’s great because you know it had to be so long before they could build that relationship with that patient. It’s not something that happens overnight. They work hard for it in order to get through to that patient and be able to provide them the care they want the way they need. I think our aides do a really good job with that. They really do.”
