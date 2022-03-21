Mary Lanning Healthcare will reassess its visitation policy weekly and make adjustments when necessary under a new system initiated Monday.
In a news release, the hospital announced it will make the weekly reassessment based on information from the South Heartland District Health Department, Adams County, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The visitor level will be variable based on what the information says about conditions related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
A large sign on the doors and posting to the MLH website and social media will alert visitors to any changed in level based on the colors green, yellow and red.
The red level will be in effect when the seven-day rolling number of new cases per 100,000 residents of the South Heartland Health District exceeds 100. (The district has just about 45,000 residents, so the case number per 100,000 is extrapolated.) In the red level, one visitor per patient will be allowed to visit at a time on in-patient units, and the website will give specifics on visitation guidelines on other units and in other areas of the hospital. The MLH Cafeteria, Garden View Grill and Caring Kind Gift Shop will be closed to the public.
The yellow level will be in force when the health district’s rolling number of cases per 100,000 residents is 10-19. In yellow times, two patient visitors will be allowed at a time on in-patient units and the public may visit the cafeteria, restaurant and gift shop.
According to the MLH website, the level in force is yellow for this first week of the new system at the hospital.
The green level is for times with fewer than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. At such times, pre-COVID-19 visitation guidelines will be implemented, except that screening, stickers and masking will be required.
All visitors and other individuals entering the hospital will be continue to be screened and receive a visitor sticker at the north entrance. They will be required to wear the sticker and a mask at all times when they are in the building.
Both the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) still required masks in health care settings.
For more information visit www.marylanning.org/patient-visitor-info/visitors-guide/visiting-hours.
