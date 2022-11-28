For the time being, Mary Lanning Healthcare will revert to requiring hospital visitors to wear masks in all settings inside the building, MLH said in a news release.
The return to masks was announced Saturday. MLH attributed the change to an increase in the level of local community transmission of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
In recent weeks, MLH had removed the mask mandate on visitors. But based on information received from the South Heartland District Health Department on Friday, the health care organization reinstated the mandate on visitors, as well as on all staff when they are in public or patient-facing areas, on on all unvaccinated staff at all times.
South Heartland reportedly indicated the community transmission level in Adams County had increased from "substantial" to "high." COVID-19 metrics have been trending upward in recent weeks.
Mary Lanning will loosen restrictions again when community transmission rates decline, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
