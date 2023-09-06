Mary Lanning campus layout 2023

This graphic shows current Mary Lanning Healthcare entrances and parking areas now that the east visitor entrance has reopened to the public.

 Courtesy of Mary Lanning Healthcare

More than three years after it closed at the start of the pandemic, the hospital visitor entrance on the east side of Mary Lanning Healthcare has reopened to the public this week.

Meanwhile, work is set to begin on a link connecting the hospital with the newly enlarged MLH Medical Office Building.

