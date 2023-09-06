More than three years after it closed at the start of the pandemic, the hospital visitor entrance on the east side of Mary Lanning Healthcare has reopened to the public this week.
Meanwhile, work is set to begin on a link connecting the hospital with the newly enlarged MLH Medical Office Building.
The east hospital visitor entrance closed in March 2020 with the onset of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19 pandemic. At times, the east entrance then was used for drive-through COVID-19 testing.
Work subsequently began on expansion of the Medical Services Building, which now has been doubled in size and renamed the Medical Office Building.
The expansion project, which was expected to cost $22 million, began in October 2021 under the supervision of Chief Construction of Grand Island, stretching the office building to the south and adding 64,803 square feet to the existing 63,957-square-foot structure. Construction activities and the contractor’s office trailer consumed part of the parking lot and changed traffic flow.
Once pandemic restrictions eased enough to allow the reopening of a hospital visitor entrance, the north entrance was used for that purpose, with check-in and screening activities at that location. The check-in and screening procedures were discontinued some time ago.
The east visitor entrance puts individuals entering the building close to Mary Lanning’s Caring Kind Gift Shop, Garden View Grill, and the public elevators. Employee parking has been relocated allow more visitor parking on the southeast corner of the MLH campus near Seventh Street and Kansas Avenue.
The visitor entrance will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Volunteers will be available for much of that time to assist visitors if needed.
Surgery patients should continue to use the surgery entrance at the south end of the hospital building. Individuals using Outpatient Services or checkin into the hospital should continue to use the north entrance, which is accessible from the parking lot off Hastings Avenue and also supports the emergency room.
In the news release, Mark Callahan, Mary Lanning’s chief operating officer, said work on the link between the hospital and Medical Office Building is one of the last parts of the construction of the office building.
The project, which should take about three months, will flatten the link’s grade and make it conform to the campus’ current look. Once it is finished, patients and visitors will be able to walk between the office building’s south entrance and the hospital’s east visitor entrance.
The Bryan College of Health Sciences already has moved into its new classroom and administrative quarters on the third floor of the Medical Office Building.
Hastings Family Care, now located at the Crosier Park Professional Center on East 14th Street, is expected to move into the MOB’s second floor in October. Hastings Orthopaedics, now located at 2207 Osborne Drive West No. 100, will move into the building’s first floor in January 2024.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the enlarged Medical Office Building is being planned for late September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.