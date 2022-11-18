Due to high numbers of respiratory illness among children in the area, Mary Lanning Healthcare is temporarily changing age restrictions for some visitors.
On the MLH Family Care Center floor, visitors now must be 14 years or older. The temporary restriction is being put into place because of the high levels of RSV, COVID-19 and other illnesses among children.
Donna Munsell, Family Care Center director, said the objective is to protect newborns and their mothers from respiratory illness during the crucial first days following birth.
"We love having young children meet their newborn siblings while they are still in the hospital," Munsell said in a news release. "Yet, we feel the need to protect them from illness as long as possible. As the levels of respiratory illness in the community decrease, we will go back to our normal visitation guidelines."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.