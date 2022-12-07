Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Wednesday that two of its family care clinics will merge into one located in the Crosier Park Professional Center effective Dec. 20.

In a news release, MLH said the Community Health Center, now located at 606 N. Minnesota Ave., will become part of Hastings Family Care and relocate to the current HFC location in the Crosier Park center, 223 E. 14th St. No. 100.

