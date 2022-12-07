Mary Lanning Healthcare announced Wednesday that two of its family care clinics will merge into one located in the Crosier Park Professional Center effective Dec. 20.
In a news release, MLH said the Community Health Center, now located at 606 N. Minnesota Ave., will become part of Hastings Family Care and relocate to the current HFC location in the Crosier Park center, 223 E. 14th St. No. 100.
Community Health Center patients will continue to see the providers with whom they already are established and access services in the same way, just in a new location.
Merging the clinics in one location will allow patients to have access to many services in one place, said Dave Long, MLH vice president for clinic operations.
“The entire Hastings Family Care team is proud to offer the same compassionate care and services that you have always received from the staff and providers at Community Health Center,” Long said. “Mary Lanning Healthcare prides itself on caring for our community, and we are excited to continue caring for Community Health patients in the new location.”
