Mary Lanning Healthcare will resume the management of Hastings’ PAC2 day care center by the end of April 2023, MLH announced in a news release Friday.

The Hastings Family YMCA had been operating a nonprofit child care center in the PAC2 building, 711 N. Colorado Ave., for the past two years. The building, which is straight east of the main hospital campus and backs up to the Home Away from Home medical hospitality house, always has been owned by Mary Lanning.

