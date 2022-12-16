Mary Lanning Healthcare will resume the management of Hastings’ PAC2 day care center by the end of April 2023, MLH announced in a news release Friday.
The Hastings Family YMCA had been operating a nonprofit child care center in the PAC2 building, 711 N. Colorado Ave., for the past two years. The building, which is straight east of the main hospital campus and backs up to the Home Away from Home medical hospitality house, always has been owned by Mary Lanning.
In Friday’s release, MLH said the YMCA board of directors had indicated the Y no longer would be managing the day care at PAC2 and would transfer the operation back to Mary Lanning.
Bruce Cutright, MLH vice president for human resources, said he and Troy Stickels, CEO of the Y, had been working together on transition details.
Cutright said PAC2 families can expect everything to remain the same at the day care center for the next few months.
“MLH wants to make this transition as smooth as possible for parents and children,” Cutright said. “We will not be making changes in fees charged or staffing.”
All families now using PAC2 may continue to send their children there, Cutright said. The day care center will continue its original mission of serving families in the community as well as families of Mary Lanning staff members.
Mary Lanning has an employee committee working with the administration and board of trustees on day care issues.
According to Friday’s news release, planning for the PAC2 Center began in 2000. MLH donated the land where the building stands, and construction funding was covered with private and corporate donations and Community Development Block Grant funds.
The day care center opened in August 2001.
Cutright said Mary Lanning wants to continue what was started 22 years ago.
“MLH will do its best not to upset the landscape of child care in Hastings,” he said. “We have the best interests of all the families in mind moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.