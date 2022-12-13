Winter Weather Oklahoma
Adam Lee (left) and Jr. Ibarra (right) carry a table from a friend’s home after it was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday in Wayne, Okla.

 Sue Ogrocki/AP

DALLAS — A massive storm blowing across the country Tuesday spawned several tornadoes that wrecked buildings and injured a handful of people in Oklahoma and Texas, left two people missing in Louisiana and saw much of the central United States bracing for blizzard-like conditions.

Sherriff’s deputies, firefighters, volunteers and dog teams were searching the debris after a tornado touched down about 10 miles from Shreveport, Louisiana, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Two people were missing, one was hurt and several buildings were destroyed, Sgt. Casey Jones said.

