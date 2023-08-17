APTOPIX Hawaii Fires
Buy Now

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina on the Hawaiian island of Maui Thursday.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency, who has been heavily criticized for not activating disaster sirens during last week’s wildfire response, resigned Thursday, citing health reasons.

Mayor Richard Bissen accepted the resignation of Herman Andaya effective immediately, the County of Maui announced on Facebook.

