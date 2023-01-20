A presentation at Hastings College by Albert Maxey, a groundbreaking athlete who went on to a career in law enforcement and helped provide security for the Rev. Dr. Martln Luther King Jr., when he visited Lincoln in 1964, have been rescheduled to Jan. 31.
A free public event is planned for 7 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel, 800 Turner Ave. The program originally had been planned for Jan. 18 as part of MLK week activities on campus, but but was postponed due to the snowstorm.
Maxey was a member of the famed Crispus Attucks High School basketball team in Indianapolis, Indiana, which made history in 1955 as the first all-Black team to win a state championship in any sport anywhere in the United States. After high school, he was a standout basketball player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
After college, Maxey became the second Black officer ever hired by the Lincoln Police Department, where he went on to serve for 34 years. He was assigned to accompany King throughout his daylong visit to Lincoln in 1964, which included a speech at Pershing Auditorium.
Maxey will share his life's "walk" with a talk and question-and-answer session. He also is a visual artist, and some of his work will be on display from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays from now through Jan. 31 in the lobby at Scott Studio Theater near the chapel. On Jan. 31, the theater space will open at 5 p.m., and a reception with Maxey will begin 5:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.