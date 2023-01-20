A presentation at Hastings College by Albert Maxey, a groundbreaking athlete who went on to a career in law enforcement and helped provide security for the Rev. Dr. Martln Luther King Jr., when he visited Lincoln in 1964, have been rescheduled to Jan. 31.

A free public event is planned for 7 p.m. in French Memorial Chapel, 800 Turner Ave. The program originally had been planned for Jan. 18 as part of MLK week activities on campus, but but was postponed due to the snowstorm.

