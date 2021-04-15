Steve Connot’s passion for working on cars and trucks began when he got his first vehicle.
“In high school, my dad bought me a ‘58 Ford pickup and I had to fix it up and get it going if I wanted something to drive to school,” Connot said. “I had to fix it up and I guess I just got interested in that.”
Much of the work he did on his own but when he was struggling, Connot would visit with one of the local repair shops in Valentine to get some advice on his struggles.
“One time I had an electrical problem with my pickup and I couldn’t figure it out,” Connot said. “I took it in. He came and just started hooking up his meter and had it figured out in the snap of a figure. It just triggered me and I wanted to learn how to do it. Again, I got an interest in it and decided that is what I wanted to do.”
Connot came to Hastings where he learned the trade at Central Community College-Hastings before going into the automotive repair business.
He worked at a local automotive repair shop for more than 20 years before opening his own shop at 212 N. Lexington Ave. Connot Auto Care opened in April 2019.
“Something I always wanted to do was start up my own business,” Connot said. “It all finally worked out for me to get a building.”
At Connot Auto Care, Steve offers complete auto repair from engine overhauls to electrical and computer diagnostics, alignments, suspension, steering and brake work and tires.
“It’s pretty complete,” he said. “There’s not much we don’t work on — foreign and domestic vehicles.”
Connot said that one feather in his cap is that he and his employee, Cyrus Schifler, are both ASE certified, meaning that they have gone through the training and passed the testing through the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence.
“I pride myself in the work we do here with ASE certification,” Connot said. “We’re backed by a lot of knowledge. A lot of people never go and get ASE certification because they feel they can never pass the test. That’s something I’ve always been proud I was able to do right away and Cyrus, too.”
In addition to their ASE certification, Connot said he’s also proud to be a NAPA AutoCare Center, which gives both he and his customers bonuses they can't always get elsewhere.
Currently, Connot is able to offer his customers a 24-month, 24,000-mile peace of mind warranty on all NAPA parts and labor from his shop.
That will soon be going up to 36-month, 36,000-mile warranty when he reaches the NAPA Gold status.
“And as far as I know, I’ll be the only NAPA Gold-certified shop in town,” Connot said.
In addition to selling their parts, Connot uses NAPA’s smart TV program along with their shop management system to run his business.
Connot admits that in the early going he wondered if opening his own business was a good idea.
“There was days we’d have no work and then last year everything with COVID, there’d be days we’d come to work and neither one of us had a single thing to work on,” he said of he and Schifler.
They went from working 10 cars a day between the two of them to days a year ago when there was no work at all.
“That’s one of the scariest parts of owning your own business is you’re not guaranteed that paycheck,” Connot said. “Whether I’m making money or not, I’ve still got to pay my employees.”
With better days now ahead of them as 2021 has brought a lot of business, Connot said he’s blessed to add Jose Pedroza as a part-time employee to go along with Schifler.
Also working at the business full time since last summer is Connot’s wife, Jana, who manages the front of the business.
The plan was always for Jana to come to the repair shop full time at some point. The timeline was just moved up a bit when she lost her position at Eakes when it closed its print shop.
Steve said it definitely worked out now that he is busy in the shop and doesn’t have the time to dedicate to the paperwork side of the business.
“When she lost her job out there, it sort of worked,” Steve said.
At the end of the day, Connot said there are challenges, ups and downs but definitely perks to having his own business.
“I get to make the decisions on how things work,” he said. “It’s something that is my own.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.