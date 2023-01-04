Mega Millions Jackpot
Mega Millions play slips are seen on a counter at a convenience store Tuesday in Northbrook, Ill. 

 Nam Y. Huh/AP

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $940 million after another drawing resulted in plenty of losers but not a single grand prize winner.

