After taking off 2020, the Melon Roasters are looking forward to returning.
The Melon Roast Car Show returns Aug. 22 at Brickyard Park, D Street and Woodland Avenue. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration 10 a.m to noon. The show-and-shine begins at noon and is free for the public.
Club members have been going to a lot of car shows this year.
“All the shows we’ve been to so far this year have been way bigger than normal,” said Steve Cropley, chairman of the Melon Roast board. “We’re looking, weather dependent, for a really big show. We’re ready.”
Club members distributed at least 2,500 fliers at other shows throughout Nebraska.
Registrations are coming in from Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding states.
“People are just wanting to get back outside and do stuff,” Cropley said.
Club members bring vehicles for the show every year to create a design in the Brickyard Park bowl.
The design this year will be a smiley face.
Each year, the Melon Roasters partner with a nonprofit. This year that is Central Community College, and the club will give scholarships to CCC auto body students.
This Melon Roast follows a previous Melon Roast car show that Cropley said ran about 10 years, from the late 1980s to the late 1990s.
The show has handmade trophies with bricks for the top 10 vehicles. There are also specialty awards.
The Melon Roast includes free watermelon and will have food vendors present.
The Melon Roast takes place the fourth Sunday in August. Because there are five Sundays in August this year, the show will happen the same weekend as Kool-Aid Days.
The Melon Roast is separate from Kool-Aid Days’ Lochland Car Show and Cruise, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Cropley said having the Lochland Car Show and Cruise on Saturday and the Melon Roast Car Show could be advantageous to both shows.
“It kind of does help a little bit because there’s a few people that come a little bit of distance,” he said. “They’ll try to make both shows.”
