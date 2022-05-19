The Hastings Tribune news department is requesting information on public Memorial Day programs and ceremonies planned for next weekend in communities throughout Tribland.
Please include the time and place of the events, including speaker information, sponsoring organizations and other details. Information may be sent to Andy Raun at tribune@hastingstribune.com or called in to 402-303-1419 by Monday morning, May 23.
The information will be compiled for an areawide roundup to appear in the newspaper and on the Hastings Tribune website late next week.
