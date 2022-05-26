Memorial Day services will be conducted in cemeteries, schools and community halls throughout Tribland this weekend.
Following are the other services the Tribune has learned are happening. For future years, the Tribune is requesting that service information be submitted directly to the newsroom at P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68901; by email at tribune@hastingstribune.com; or by telephone at 402-462-2131.
Thanks to those who submitted their information directly this year.
Adams County
Hansen/Trumbull
3 p.m. Sunday: Services will be conducted in Greenwood Cemetery, which is west of Trumbull and serves the Hansen and Trumbull communities. The program will include the welcome, Pledge of Allegiance, 2021-22 roll call, veterans’ roll call, taps, the singing of “God Bless America,” and the benediction. Guest speaker will be Maj. Zach Brueningsen of Trumbull, a chaplain with the Nebraska Army National Guard.
Hastings
10 a.m.: Services will be conducted in Parkview Cemetery, with military rites to follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. An article on page A1 details these services.
Holstein
11 a.m. Monday: The Holstein American Legion and Auxiliary will sponsor services at the Holstein fire hall. Lunch will follow.
Juniata/Roseland/Prosser area
Monday morning: The Juniata American Legion will conduct services at the following cemeteries:
7:45 a.m.: Immanuel Lutheran (south of Hastings)
8 a.m.: Mount Pleasant
8:30 a.m.: Roseland
9 a.m.: Assumption
9:30 a.m.: Wanda Lutheran
10 a.m.: Concordia (Christ Lutheran)
10:30 a.m.: Highland
11 a.m.: Juniata (with extended program)
A community lunch will be served at the Juniata fire hall following the last service. All are welcome.
Clay County
Clay Center
10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Clay Center Cemetery. Rod Smith will provide the invocation, benediction and keynote address. Major Gosser will give opening remarks. Aundrea Powell Cyrus will provide music. The Robert Hajny family will make a flag presentation. American Legion Mills Schroder Post No. 87 and Sons of the American Legion Honor Guard will salute the war dead. Wayne B Johnson will play taps. In case of inclement weather, the service will move to the American Legion Hall. A meal will be served afterward at the hall by the American Legion Auxiliary. A free-will offering will be received.
Edgar
10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Edgar Cemetery. The program will include a welcome, reading of named of veterans buried in the Edgar Cemetery, introduction of Edgar veterans present, a speech, decoration of the Unknown Soldiers Grave, and military rites by American Legion members. In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the American Legion Hall. The American Legion Auxiliary will play host to a meal afterward at the hall. A charge will apply.
Glenvil
9 a.m. Monday: Glenvil American Legion Post No. 26 and Auxiliary will lead services at the Legion Hall. Guest speaker is Command Sgt. Maj. Rick Matticks of the 35th Infantry Division. Coffee and rolls will be served. The ceremony honors veterans and auxiliary members buried in the Hanover, Blue Valley (Ayr), Immanuel (southwest of Hastings), St. Paul’s (west of Glenvil) and Glenvil cemeteries.
Harvard
2:30 p.m. Sunday: Services will be conducted in the First Evangelical Cemetery northwest of Harvard. Pastor Dave Johnson will speak, and Mari Hamburger will provide special music.
10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Harvard Cemetery under the direction of VFW Post No. 5539 and Auxiliary. Guest speaker will be Dan Kramer, 2021 VFW state commander. Gene Keasling, post commander, will give the welcome.Gayle Shore, post chaplain, will offer the invocation. Maizie Boyd will read General Logan’s Orders. Selena, Paisley and Logan Longoria will provide special music. In case of inclement weather, the program will move to the Harvard Public School.
Fairfield
10 a.m. Monday: A Memorial Day program will be conducted in the Fairfield Cemetery under the sponsorship of American Legion Post No. 256 and American Legion Auxiliary. If it’s raining or too wet at the cemetery, the program will be moved to the Legion Auxiliary Building.
Ong
9 a.m. Monday: The Edgar American Legion will conduct services in the Ong Cemetery.
Sutton
10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted at the Sutton Public School. Chris Sterns, commander of American Legion Post No. 61, will preside and give the welcome. Jim Jones, post chaplain, will offer the invocation and benediction. Boy Scout Troop No. 164 will lead the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Rose Bauder will speak on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary. Guest speaker is retired Capt. Josh McClue. Gwenda Mau will provide special music. The American Legion will advance and retire the colors. Afterward, military rites will be presented in the Sutton public and Catholic cemeteries. Lunch will follow at the American Legion Club. A charge will apply.
Fillmore County
Exeter
10 a.m. Monday : Services will conducted in the Exeter Cemetery. The opening will be given by Mark Beethe, a member of American Legion Post No. 218. The Exeter/Milligan High School band will play “The Stars Spangled Banner” arranged by Bob Cotter and other selections. The invocation will be given by the Rev. Murry Johnston. Braden Capek will recite the Gettysburg Address. The band will play “America” arranged by John Kinyon. Ben Bartu will recite “In Flanders Fields.” The band will play “The Grand Old Flag/America, the Beautiful,” arranged by Mike Story. Tim Wilbeck will give the address. Exeter American Legion Post No. 218 will salute the dead. Kierra Papik will play taps, and Carter Milton will play the echo. Coffee and rolls, provided by the Exeter American Legion Auxiliary, will be served at the Exeter Legion Hall following the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be at the Exeter-Milligan High School gym.
Fairmont
9 a.m. Monday : Services will be conducted in the Fairmont Catholic Cemetery by Fairmont American Legion Earl Forbes Post No. 21 Honor Guard, with Commander Butch Long presiding. Services in the Fairmont Cemetery will follow at 9:30. Jerry Johnson will give the address. In case of rain, the service will be conducted at the Fairmont Legion Hall at 10 a.m. The annual Windsor loin dinner will be served in the Legion Hall from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Take-out orders also are available by calling 402-268-2811. The dinner is open to the public.
Geneva
5:30 p.m. Thursday: All American flags will be placed on the graves. Volunteer help is appreciated.
8:30 a.m. Monday: The Rev. Harlan Waskowiak, pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, will celebrate Mass in the Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Day services will follow there at 9 a.m.
10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Geneva Cemetery. Master of ceremonies is Tom Hiatt, commander of VFW Samuel J. Marsh Post No. 7102. The events are sponsored by the American Legion Sloan Bolton Post No. 68, Sons of the American Legion, Boy Scout Troop No. 175 and the Girl Scouts of America. In case of inclement weather, there will be no service. Flags are to be taken down at 5 p.m. Monday.
Grafton
10:30 a.m. Monday: Fairmont American Legion Earl Forbes Post No. 21 Honor Guard will conduct services at the Grafton Cemetery with Commander Butch Long presiding. Jerry Johnson will give the address. After the service, a Windsor loin dinner will be served at the Fairmont American Legion Hall from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Take-out orders are also available by calling 402-268-2811. Open to public. In case of rain, the service will be conducted at the Fairmont Legion Hall at 10 a.m.
Milligan
1:45 p.m. Monday: American Legion Post No. 240, Auxiliary, Junior Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion will present services at the Legion Park on “N” Street. Proceedings there will include a prayer, the playing of “The Stars Spangled Banner,” wreath-laying ceremony, salute to the dead and the playing of taps.
2 p.m. Monday: The program will begin at the Milligan Auditorium. A welcome will be given by the Legion. Speaker will be Lt. Col. Bobby W. Lee. The Legion will do the prayer and the Advancement of the Colors. The Junior Auxiliary will recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Patriotic songs will be played by the Exeter-Milligan High School band. Quilts of Valor Awards and the benediction will be presented by the Auxiliary. The color guard will then proceed to the north cemetery and then the south. Following the services, the Legion Hall will be open for snacks.
Ohiowa
10 a.m. Monday: A program is planned for the town auditorium with services by the American Legion Franklin Post No. 193. Speaker will be State Sen. Tom Brewer. Services will continue at the Ohiowa Cemetery. A hot beef sandwich dinner, with homemade salads and desserts, will then be served until 1 p.m. at the Ohiowa Legion Hall. The meal is open to the public.
Shickley
10:30 a.m. Monday: The Rev. Harlan Waskowiak, pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, will celebrate Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the church.
Monday evening Shickley American Legion Post No. 164, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary will be conducting services at the following times:
-- 6 p.m.: Stockholm Lutheran Cemetery
-- 6:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery
--7 p.m.: Shickley Cemetery
From 5-8 p.m. Monday, the Shickley Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch consisting of sandwiches, pie and drinks in the Shickley Community Center. A free-will offering will be taken. The public is invited to attend.
Strang
2 p.m. Monday: Services, including Advancement of Colors, Reading of the Roll of Honor and Salute of Honor, will be conducted at Harmony Cemetery, 1601 Road W, Strang, by the Geneva VFW Samuel J. Marsh Post No. 7102.
Franklin County
Bloomington
2 p.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in Maple Grove Cemetery by Franklin American Legion Anno Sanger Post No. 209, Bloomington American Legion Post No. 145, VFW Four Freedoms Post No. 5757 and Auxiliaries.
Campbell
10 a.m. Monday: American Legion Willie Fierstein Post No. 169 and Auxiliary will conduct services in the Campbell American Legion Hall. Lunch will be served afterward.
Franklin
9 a.m. Sunday: The Franklin County Historical Society will serve a fundraising biscuits-and-gravy breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at the county museum in Franklin. A free-will offering will be taken. The historical society will play host to a community church service at 9:30 a.m.
10 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in Greenwood Cemetery by Franklin American Legion Anno Sanger Post No. 209, Bloomington American Legion Post No. 145, VFW Four Freedoms Post No. 5757 and Auxiliaries.
Hildreth
9:30 a.m.: Coffee and rolls will be served at the Wilcox-Hildreth Middle School in Hildreth. A service will follow at 10:30 a.m. Speaker will be the Rev. Caroline Keenan, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Macon
9 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in Macon Union Cemetery by Franklin American Legion Anno Sanger Post No. 209, Bloomington American Legion Post No. 145, VFW Four Freedoms Post No. 5757 and Auxiliaries.
Naponee
10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Naponee Cemetery by Hicks-Siegel American Legion Post No. 364 of Naponee and Bloomington American Post No. 145.
Riverton
10 a.m. Monday: Riverton American Legion Post No. 328 and Auxiliary will conduct services in the Riverton Cemetery. The Riverton American Legion Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to noon for coffee and rolls, visiting and restroom use.
Hall County
Doniphan
10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in Cedarview Cemetery north of Doniphan. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Scott Evans, pastor of the Doniphan and Rosedale United Methodist churches.
Rosedale
9 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Rosedale Cemetery southwest of Doniphan. The Rev. Matt Sass will speak.
Hamilton County
Farmers’ Valley
11:45 a.m. Monday: A traditional Memorial Day celebration at Farmers’ Valley Cemetery near Stockham begins with a concert by the Hamilton County Band. At 12:15 p.m., the Aurora American Legion will provide a 21-gun salute to honor the many veterans buried in the cemetery. Aftwward, tables will be set up outdoors for a potluck dinner. Everyone is invited to jin in the celebration by brining some home cooking to share, along with their own table service, blankets, chairs and/or card tables. Electricity will be available for hot food. The day will allow plenty of time for visiting and sharing stories with members of the Farmers’ Valley Cemetery Association. Copies of the book “Memories of Farmers’ Valley” will be available for purchase.
To reach the cemetery, drive two miles west from Henderson and turn south on Y Road. After crossing the Big Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Valley Road, which will lead to the cemetery. Those coming from Sutton should head north out of town on the blacktop X Road, follow the curve to the east and turn north on Y Road, which will lead to Farmers’ Valley Road.
Harlan County
Republican City
11:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Republican City Cemetery by American Legion Hicks-Siegel Post No. 364 of Naponee.
Jewell County, Kansas
Burr Oak
10 a.m. Monday; The Emory Clemons American Legion Post and Auxiliary will present services in the Burr Oak Cemetery. Kelly McNichols will speak.
Esbon
11 a.m. Monday: Rod Rose is the speaker at Esbon Cemetery . Military honors will be provided by Perry Lamb Legion Post.
Mankato
9 a.m. Monday: Memorial Day services will be conducted at the Jewell County Courthouse by the Mankato VFW Post and Auxilary. No services will be conducted at the cemetery. Following the service, cookies and coffee will be served at the VFWPost Home.
Webber
11 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Webber Church. Lunch will follow. A free-will offering will be taken.
Kearney County
Fredericksburg
10 a.m. Monday: The Memorial Day celebration at Fredericksburg Lutheran Church and Cemetery south of Minden begins with a color guard service at 10 a.m., with a service inside the church to follow at 10:30. Andrew Jensen will speak. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. by the Fredericksburg Women of the ELCA, and an auction at 2 p.m. will feature homemade goods and other items. The church and churchyard cemetery are at 616 33 Road, four miles south of Minden on Nebraska Highway 10, then one mile east and a half-mile south.
Heartwell
Monday morning: VFW Post No. 5537 will conduct the following services:
8 a.m.: Eaton Cemetery southwest of Heartwell
8:30 a.m.: Holy Family Cemetery northeast of Heartwell
9 a.m.: Liberty Cemetery northeast of Minden
Minden
5:45 a.m.: Minden American Legion Post No. 94 and Heartwell VFW Post No. 5537 will put out large and small flags in the Minden Cemetery. The public’s help is needed. Gather at the north end of the cemetery.
11:30 a.m.: Services will be conducted in the cemetery. Featured speaker is Major Alex Straatmann with the 87th Legal Operations Command, Denver National Security Team.
Noon to 2 p.m.: A barbecue lunch will be served at The Windmill, 512 N. Colorado Ave. A charge will apply. This event will include the drawing for a fundraising raffle. Tickets may be purchased at the barbecue.
4 p.m.: Flags will be picked up and re-packed for storage. The public is invited to help.
Osco
4 pm. Sunday: Services will be conducted in the Osco Cemetery southwest of Norman. Speaker will be Philip Heun, a U.S. Navy veteran and Kearney County Veterans Service Officer. Campbell American Legion Post No. 169 will deliver military rites. Refreshments will be available afterward. CHECK BEFORE RUNNING
Nuckolls County
Hardy
10 a.m. Monday: A program will take place in the Hardy town hall, followed by military rites in the Hardy Cemetery under the direction of the Hardy American Legion Post.
Lawrence/Rosemont
Monday morning: American Legion Post No. 45 will conduct services in the following cemeteries:
9:15 a.m.: Sacred Heart Cemetery
9:35 a.m.: St. Stephen’s Cemetery
10:05 a.m.: Evergreen Cemetery
10:25 a.m.: Rosemont Cemetery
10:45 a.m.: Oak Creek Cemetery
2 p.m. Monday: A flag retirement ceremony will be conducted behind the Lawrence American Legion Hall. Anyone with a flag in need of retirement should bring it to the Legion prior to the ceremony time. Afterward the Legion Club will be open to the public for refreshments from 4-8 p.m. and burgers and fries from 5-7 p.m.
Nelson/Nora
10 a.m.: The Nelson American Legion Post will conduct services in the Nora Cemetery, then again at the Nelson Cemetery about 10:45. A program will follow at the Veterans Plaza in downtown Nelson. The American Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch afterward at the Legion meeting room.
Ruskin
1 p.m. Monday; Services will be conducted in Spring Creek Cemetery south of Ruskin. American Legion Post No. 242 will provide the color guard and salute the dead. The program will include the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer by Amanda Schultz and message by Iva Grahek, a reading of the Gettysburg Address by Clay Williams, and the Past Veterans Roll Call by Beauford Hoyer. The American Legion Auxiliary will make the presentation of poppies. Those attending should bring their lawn chairs.
Superior
10 a.m.: Services will be conducted at Evergreen Cemetery on the north edge of Superior. The service will begin at the Grave of the Unknown Soldier, then continue on the other side of Nebraska Highway 14. Gale Mikkelsen will be the master of ceremonies, and the Rev. Lori Kitzing will be the guest speaker. The American Legion color guard and VFW firing squad will present honors, and Rob Williams will play taps. Neah McMeen will read President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address and sing the National Anthem.
Smith County, Kansas
Smith Center
10 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in Fairview Cemetery by American Legion Post No. 220, American Legion Post No. 166 color guard, Mount Suribachi Marine Corps League and American Legion Auxiiary.
Athol/Cedar/Kensington/Gaylord
Sunday: American Legion Post No. 166, Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion will conduct services at the following locations:
9 a.m.: Claudel Cemetery
9:30 a.m.: Cedar Cemetery
10:15 a.m.: Gaylord Cemetery
10:45 a.m.: Athol Lutheran Cemetery
11:15 a.m.: Pleasant View Cemetery (Myers)
11:45 a.m.: St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Kensington
1 p.m.: Olive Branch Cemetery, Kensington
1:45 p.m.: Stone Cemetery
2:15 p.m.: Germantown Cemetery
Thayer County
Belvidere
10 a.m. Sunday: A patriotic worship service will be conducted in the Belvidere Church. A catered meal and program will follow at the Belvidere Community Hall. The Avenue of Flags will be up in the Belvidere Cemetery.
Carleton
2 p.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Carleton Cemetery. Pastor Beth Roegner will speak. Refreshments will be served afterward in the Carleton Community Hall.
Chester/Hubbell
Monday: Stateline American Legion Post No. 317 will conduct services in the following cemeteries:
9:30 a.m.: Chester Cemetery
10 a.m.: St. John Cemetery
10:30 a.m.: Zion Cemetery
10:45 a.m.: Williams Cemetery
11:20 a.m.: Mahaska Cemetery (Kansas)
Noon: Hubbell Cemetery
In the evening, the Chester Community Club will serve a hamburger meal in Chester’s North Park from 5-7 p.m. with drive-through, sit-down and delivery options available. A free-will offering will be received. For delivery call 402-200-0483.
Davenport
10 a.m. Monday: The Davenport American Legion and Auxiliary will conduct services at the school in Davenport. Guest speaker will be Capt. Brian Schroeder, who served in the U.S. Army for 29 years prior to his retirement Jan. 31, 2020. A memorial tribute will follow at the Davenport Cemetery, weather permitting. Those attending the program are invited to come early for a community coffee with goodies at the community center beginning at 9 a.m. Free-will offerings will be received.
Deshler
10 a.m. Monday: Deshler Halfman American Legion Post No. 352 and Auxiliary will salute the dead and decorate graves at Peace Lutheran Cemetery, then St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery and then in the Deshler City Cemetery. The color guard and firing squad will be part of the ceremonies, and taps will be played.
Hebron
10 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted at the Thayer County Courthouse. American Legion Post No. 180, Legion Riders and VFW Post No. 5328 will participate. Guest speakers are Marlin Bauhard, commander of American Legion Post No. 180, and retired Col. Jan Behn of Hickman, who spent 10 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and later became a commissioned officer in the Nebraska Army National Guard. She is a veteran of one deployment to Bosnia and two to Operation Iraqi Freedom. After the program, the service will conclude at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Webster County
Bladen
2 p.m. Sunday: Webster County VFW Post No. 5641 will sponsor services at Veterans Park in Bladen. In case of rain, the services will move to the Webster County Fairgrounds.
Blue Hill
10 a.m. Monday: American Legion A.L. Shirley Post No. 176 willl conduct services in the Blue Hill Cemetery. In case of rain, the services will move to the Blue Hill Community Center. The American Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch afterward at the Community Center. A free-will offering will be received.
Cowles/Guide Rock/Red Cloud
Monday morning: The Cowles American Legion Honor Guard reportedly will be conducting military rites in the Cowles, Immanuel, Guide Rock, Highland and Red Cloud cemeteries. Check locally for times.
