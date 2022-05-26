The Hastings community will gather Monday morning in Parkview Cemetery to extend honors to fallen military personnel and veterans with Memorial Day services.
The ceremony begins 10 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Circle inside the main cemetery entrance at 13th Street and Elm Avenue.
Speaker for the day will be Chaplain (Major) Zachary L. Brueningsen of the 209th Regiment, Regional Training Institute for the Nebraska Army National Guard.
Brueningsen lives in Trumbull with his wife, Stephanie, and their three daughters. He was pastor of the Trumbull Christian Church for 10 years before going to work full time for Nebraska Army National Guard.
He entered the National Guard in 2002 as a member of the 1075th Transportation Company. He was given a direct commission in 2010 as a chaplain candidate and has served as chaplain in the 402nd Military Police Battalion (2013-18), 734th combat Sustainment Support Battalion (2018-21) and now the 209th Regiment. He also serves as the state support chaplain.
He has been mobilized twice: for Operation Iraqi Freedom (2004-05) and as the Joint Detention Group Chaplain at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba (2017-18). He was promoted to the rank of major in June 2021.
Brueningsen holds a bachelor’s degree in preaching ministry from Nebraska Christian College in Omaha and a master’s degree in divinity in chaplaincy from Liberty Theological Seminary.
Monday’s service will be led by Jeremy Brandt, district deputy of the Nebraska Central BPO Elks, as marshal of the day; and by Duane Norris, master of ceremonies.
Representatives of American Legion Post No. 11, Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 9 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1346 will lower the flag to half staff in memory of the fallen.
Ava Bonifas will sing the National Anthem. Paul Julian, minister for the South Street Church of Christ, will offer the invocation and benediction. All will recite the Pledge of Allegiance in unison.
Representatives of numerous local organizations will place wreaths.
An ensemble of musicians from Hastings High School will perform a medley of patriotic music.
Members of Boy Scout Troop No. 125 will fold the flag.
The Hastings Military Honor Guard, which includes members of the American Legion, DAV and VFW, will salute the dead.
Taps and the echo will be played by Louie Eckhardt, director of bands at Hastings College; and Erin Beave, director of the Hastings High School Band.
Afterward, military rites will be presented in Sunset Memorial Gardens on North U.S. Highway 281.
A luncheon will follow at the DAV Club, 302 S. Elm Ave. Veterans will eat for free.
Monday’s Parkview program is being coordinated by the Hastings Elks Lodge with key help from Bill Taylor, who is providing the sound system; by the city Parks and Recreation Department, which is setting up and taking down bleachers for the audience.
A oundup of other Memorial Day services planned for this weekend around Tribland appears inside Friday's Tribune.
