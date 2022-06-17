Eagle-eyed motorists on Burlington Avenue in central Hastings may have noticed that both banks on the east side of the street north of Seventh Street have changed names in the past month.
The former Great Western Bank branch at 700 N. Burlington Ave. now is operating as one of 45 branches of First Interstate Bank in Nebraska following a merger that occurred in February. The name change took effect May 23.
After the merger, the combined organization has in the neighborhood of $33 billion in total assets.
Then, effective June 7, Bank of Doniphan became MNB Bank following an acquisition that makes it part of a McCook-based organization managing more than $560 million in total assets with a presence in six communities in south central and southwestern Nebraska and northeastern Colorado.
The former Bank of Doniphan locations, now part of MNB, are in Doniphan, Hastings and Grand Island. The Hastings branch is at 800 N. Burlington Ave.
The changes should not have come as a surprise to customers of either institution, as both had been announced earlier this year.
First Interstate Bank is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, which now has more than 320 branch locations across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank’s parent company is called First Interstate BancSystem Inc.
First Interstate Bank traces its beginnings to Sheridan, Wyoming, in 1968 and has been expanding since that time. Its 2021 merger agreement with Great Western Bank opened the door for the First Interstate name to move into eight new states.
Great Western Bank, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, had more than 170 locations.
MNB Financial Services Inc., parent company of MNB Bank, announced June 6 that its application to acquire Doniphan Bancshares Inc., had been approved and that the purchase transaction would be completed the following day.
The signing of a “definitive agreement” to merge had been announced March 24.
“This merger allows us to build upon our commitment to providing unmatched banking experiences with new capabilities while expanding opportunities for our customers,” said Steve Anderson, president and CEO of Bank of Doniphan, in a news release announcing the merger would be finalized. “We are confident the reasons our customers choose to work with us will flourish as we join MNB Bank, strengthening our industry expertise and ensuring we are all well positioned to serve the financial needs of our customers and communities.”
MNB is a locally owned, full-service community bank chartered in 1907.
“Both MNB and Bank of Doniphan share a passion for their communities,” said Brian Esch, MNB Bank president and CEO. “Bringing together these two great companies makes sense and will benefit customers living and working in our communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.