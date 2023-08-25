A proposed new department within Hastings city government would have up to six employees and would be charged with staying on top of repair and maintenance needs in all municipal buildings.
City Administrator Shawn Metcalf and Roger Nash, the city’s director of finance, provided details on the new department during the Hastings City Council work session Monday at the Hastings Public Library.
Monday’s discussion topic was the proposed program of service and annual operating budget for 2023-24 for all city departments, including Hastings Utilities. The proposed budget was formally unveiled for the council on Aug. 14.
Metcalf, who became city administrator in December 2022, had pledged to establish a building maintenance department as part of the budget for 2023-24, which begins Oct. 1.
The move comes amid continuing displeasure among some Hastings residents over demolition of the 16th Street viaduct last winter, as well as an ongoing council and community debate over the fate of the City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., and whether it should be renovated or demolished.
Deferred maintenance has been cited as contributing to problems for both the now-destroyed viaduct and the City Building, a 1963 structure that has a leaky roof and foundation and is the focus of environmental health and safety concerns for some city employees and residents.
In an interview Friday, Metcalf said that whether the City Building ultimately is demolished or preserved, his goal is for future city councils never to face another dilemma like this one due to lack of upkeep. He believes a dedicated building maintenance department would help with that.
“City hall is kind of the perfect example of that deferred maintenance,” Metcalf said. “What I want for the city in the future is to never have a situation like that again.”
The proposed new department would be authorized for up to six full time-equivalent employees, including a manager and one or two technicians who would be new hires. The other three employees would be current city maintenance employees — one from the City Auditorium, one from the Hastings Museum, and one from Hastings Utilities — who would join the new department.
Metcalf said the three continuing city employees would continue to be based at the locations where they work now, and that the new technician or technicians would serve the other municipal buildings that do not currently have a designated maintenance person. All employees would be able to assist in other buildings when needed, and the second potential new technician would be brought on board only if warranted.
The manager of the new department would oversee the other employees and be charged with compiling, maintaining and updating a master list of all municipal building needs. He or she might do paperwork from a desk at the city’s Yost Avenue building or at North Denver Station.
Currently, Metcalf said, city departments largely are fending for themselves when it comes to arranging for repairs and maintenance, and their efforts are not coordinated. For example, a police captain might be tasked with rounding up quotes for work at the police station, or the Hastings Public Library director might be doing the same for the building she oversees, when their professional expertise lies elsewhere.
“I guess what I want is just to really make sure we have a handle on all buildings and have someone who’s responsible for telling us, ‘OK, these five buildings need roof replacements this year’ and ‘on these five we need to re-do the HVAC,’” Metcalf said. “Because if we don’t have someone who’s making sure that that’s all happening, it’s probably slipping through the cracks.”
Although its work would extend to buildings belonging to all city departments, the building maintenance department would be carried on the books of Hastings Utilities. On Monday, Nash and Metcalf said that’s because the maintenance department’s work expenses would be allocated to the various departments it was serving, and HU’s accounting system already is set up to work that way.
(The city’s Information Technology Department allocates work expenses to the various other municipal departments in a similar manner.)
Nevertheless, Metcalf said, the building maintenance manager would report directly to him as city administrator — and in the future, perhaps to whomever would fill the assistant city administrator position also proposed for funding in the 2023-24 budget.
Metcalf said the manager would need to be familiar with all aspects of building maintenance from top to bottom.
“This needs to be someone, in my mind, who’s had experience as a general contractor,” Metcalf said Friday. “Someone who has done a little bit of everything.”
The manager would keep watch over all city buildings except the Whelan Energy Center power plants; develop the master list of all building needs; and consult with the relevant department heads about his or her findings to help inform future years’ budget requests, Metcalf said.
The manager also would advise Metcalf as administrator in prioritizing maintenance needs across departments.
“I would really be relying on that person to provide some good information,” he said.
For its first year of operation, the building maintenance department’s expenses — again, to be spread across all city departments — are proposed to total $682,354. That overall figure includes $70,000 for start-up capital outlay to buy the department a couple of pickups and some equipment, plus $15,000 for vehicle expenses, $2,500 for office supplies and $1,000 for training. But the vast majority of the expense would be for employee pay and benefits.
For now, those expenses would be allocated to the various departments simply on the basis of total square footage in their buildings, Metcalf said — noting that the formula may be refined for future years.
“I think that s probably going to be adjusted,” he said, considering that, for example, the maintenance needs of the City Auditorium may be quite different from the needs of an airport hangar. “Maybe we’ll build in some weighted factors for that to make more sense.”
The largest four allocations would go to the Hastings Municipal Airport, 16.3%; Hastings Museum, 15.34%; the Parks and Recreation Department, 13.84%; and the Hastings Utilities electrical department, 10.03%.
The city administration department itself would bear 4.2% of the budgeted total expense. The City Building, 220 N. Hastings Ave., currently is closed but continues to require watching while the City Council ponders its future and moves forward with asbestos and mold removal, Metcalf said.
The building maintenance department would focus its efforts on structures and leave the condition of fences, landscaping, park fixtures, playground equipment, roadways, bridges and other city property to the parties who monitor it now, Metcalf said.
Day to day, the department would receive work tickets from city departments as maintenance and repair needs arose but probably won’t interact much with the buildings’ regular janitors, many of whom are contractors and not city employees, he said.
“It’s done differently in different locations,” Metcalf said of janitorial arrangements for various departments and buildings.
On a related note, he said the 2023-24 proposed budget also includes $50,000 to $75,000 for additional routine cleaning in certain city buildings, partially because keeping properties cleaner can help them to stay in better shape.
Because the establishment of a building maintenance department would represent a new way of doing things for the city, Metcalf said, he and department heads realize kinks in the system may need to be worked out over the first year.
He realizes the new approach represents a significant investment of city dollars, but said in the long run it should make savings and better stewardship possible.
“I’m just excited about it because it gives me so much more confidence that we’re going to be keeping an eye on everything and taking care of things appropriately,” he said. “To me, it’s setting us up for success now and in the future.”
