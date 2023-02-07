Hastings’ new city administrator discussed his plans to ramp up municipal government’s communications with the community Tuesday during a meet-and-greet event at the Hastings Museum.
About 15 people turned out to visit with Shawn Metcalf during the hourlong event inside the museum’s big-screen theater.
Metcalf began work for the city of Hastings in December 2022. He previously served as city manager and CEO for the city of Rawlins, Wyoming, where he enacted several initiatives to enhance community engagement.
At Tuesday’s session, Metcalf told the audience about his professional background, which has included city government posts in Utah, Texas and Wyoming, as well as service as associate vice president for human resources at a community college in Utah.
As he now settles down to work in Hastings, he said, he is making improved engagement with city residents a high priority, and he hopes opening new and enhanced lines of communication will help build trust.
Based on the interview prior to his hiring, Metcalf said, he knows community relations are of concern to the Hastings City Council, as well.
“One thing that was really clear for those who were interviewing me was that what the community wants is better communication,” he said.
In Rawlins, Metcalf said, some of his public relations overtures included compiling monthly “behind-the-scenes” reports from city department heads detailing for the public what employees were working on and key issues they were addressing; making robust use of local newspaper and radio outlets to update citizens on city business; producing a periodic newsletter and activity guide that included updates from the mayor and city council as well as information on parks and recreation opportunities; recording interviews with city department heads for Facebook Live; and scheduling occasional town hall meetings to seek public input on proposed city projects.
“It’s trying to hit every demographic,” he said, noting that the city newsletter was the most popular outreach tool of all.
Metcalf said he plans to try a number of outreach methods in Hastings and stick with those that work. Asked for feedback, the audience encouraged him to plow ahead.
Attendees encouraged Metcalf to provide the public with as much timely information as possible, especially on “hot topics” that might bring controversy and become the subject of misinformation if the correct information wasn’t shared.
They also encouraged the city to disseminate information in varied ways, including through the newspaper, via broadcast media and on social media platforms, realizing that in today’s world residents gather news and information through many means.
“Use all the public media,” said Marvin Schultes, retired manager of Hastings Utilities. “Put it out to all of them. We all get it differently.”
Tuesday’s audience included several current and former city officials and employees, city board and commission members, and other community leaders.
Metcalf was commended for his efforts so far to build rapport and trust with city employees and was urged to continue his work in that regard, including all staff members in all departments.
Metcalf said he sees recruitment and retention of city employees as another high priority, and that he intends to demonstrate respect, appreciation and care for the city’s 400 or so regular and 100 or so seasonal workers, now and in the future.
“Employees for me will be a focus forever because of my background,” he said, alluding to his work in the human resources field.
Audience members also encouraged Metcalf to be personally accessible to the community, but not to “burn himself out” by trying to accomplish too much at once.
“Don’t try and solve 50 years of Hastings’ problems in your first month on the job,” one speaker said.
After the meeting, Metcalf said he is anxious to implement his ideas for public communications and some may come to fruition fairly soon.
Tony Herrman, a former longtime Hastings Tribune reporter, will begin work as the city’s public information manager Feb. 14 and will be a key staff member in all such initiatives, Metcalf said.
