As a three-sport athletic at Superior High School, Kalynn Meyer was never at a loss for playing time.
So when the 20-year-old sophomore was delegated to a support role as middle blocker on the University of Nebraska Volleyball roster for the second straight time this year, she decided it was time to find a way to see more action.
“It was a big transition not playing,” she said. “I knew my ability wasn’t being used as much as it could. But then I kind of found my role on the team that first year and have continued to build on it, being that teammate they can all count on to bring the level of play up again on whatever we’re doing.”
Playing just one sport at a time seemed limiting to her somehow. Her competitive mindset was begging for additional stimulation.
“I kind of wanted to explore another option to help me,” she said. “I always thrive when I’m most busy. If I have a lot of downtime, I don’t do a whole lot. I do better when I have multiple things going on at once.”
Her solution - throwing shot put/discus for the Huskers Track & Field team – has already reaped the kind of rewards she was hoping to achieve. Base largely on recommendations given by her father, Andy, and sisters Alex, 25, and Leah, 23 — all former track and field throwers — she decided that taking on a second-sport under the tutelage of renowned throwing coach Justin St. Clair was simply an opportunity too good to pass up. St. Clair had had favorable dealings with Alex and Leah as throwing coach at North Dakota State University and is also an acquaintance of Andy.
“I had met him before and knew he was a really good coach,” Kalynn said. “I knew the time was right to join the track team with a great coach who could take me pretty far in my career of throwing.”
Already their partnership is yielding results. With only six full practices under her belt, Meyer had no problem shaking off more than two years of rust last month, taking top honors at the Mark Colligan Memorial Invite meet with a personal best shot put toss of 50-3.5 ½ at the Devaney Center Indoor Track Jan. 22.
“This is just the beginning for her,” St. Clair said. “Her future is very bright and she has a lot of potential to continue to grow. Obviously juggling volleyball and track is a very big challenge. It just shows her ability to manage her time and energy.”
And while coaches sometimes frown upon athletes at the collegiate level competing in more than one sport, St. Clair thinks that in Meyer’s case, the advantages outweigh the consequences.
“It’s very challenging being pulled in so many different directions socially and academically,” he said. “Volleyball and track and field are obviously very demanding, (but) having an outlet with something different is always positive. Having a mental break to be able to put your energy somewhere else is always healthy.”
As good as Meyer has looked in shot put, St. Clair said he expects her to be even better with a discus in hand when the outdoor season begins in March.
“She has so much potential,” he said. “When she starts throwing the discus it should be really something special.”
Though confident and competent with shot in hand, Meyer, too, is looking forward to putting her discus tossing skills on display in outdoor competition once again.
“They both kind of help each other out, (but) I like discus a lot more,” she said. “It’s more technical. It’s fun to get back and start competing.”
