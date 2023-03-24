KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Knocking No. 1 seed Houston out of the NCAA Tournament made Jim Larrañaga feel like dancing.

Much to his players’ delight, the 73-year-old Miami coach busted moves straight out of the disco era in the locker room Friday night to celebrate an 89-75 Sweet 16 victory that left the tournament without a No. 1 seed among its final eight teams for the first time since seeding began in 1979.

