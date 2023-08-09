PHILADELPHIA — Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start for Philadelphia, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen (7-7) struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. He became the fifth pitcher in major league history, and only the second since 1900, to throw a no-hitter in his home debut with a new team.

