Here’s a sobering fact: Every day about eight people in the United States are killed in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver. More than 3,100 people in the U.S. died in distraction-related crashes in 2019. That same year, 287,000 people were injured in distraction-related crashes.
In Nebraska, we are not insulated from this problem. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office tracks this kind of information. In our state, there are twice as many distracted driving crashes (12%) compared to speeding crashes (6%). Also, the number of distracted driving-related crashes in Nebraska has increased 32% over the past 10 years.
In South Heartland’s counties — Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster — we also have reason to be concerned:
- 28% (more than one quarter!) of adults surveyed reported texting while driving, and
- 66% (two thirds) reported talking on a cellphone while driving
You can see that adults in South Heartland are not setting a very good example. So, you might not be surprised that our youth are developing risky habits behind the wheel. Overall, 39% of ninth- to 12th-graders surveyed reported texting while driving and 43% reported talking on a cellphone while driving. These habits are worse in older students where 60% of 12th-graders reported texting and driving and 66% reported using a cellphone while driving.
Distracted driving is a real public health and safety problem nationally, in Nebraska and in South Heartland.
Distracted driving is driving while doing another activity that takes your attention away from driving. Sending a text message, talking on a cellphone, using a navigation system, and eating while driving are a few examples of distracted driving. Any of these distractions can endanger you, your passengers, others on the road, and people outside of cars who may be walking, biking or playing.
You may think, “It will just take a second to do this other thing.” But, consider this: If you are driving 55 mph, and you are sending or reading a text, it is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.
There are three main types of distraction:
- Visual: Taking your eyes off the road.
- Manual: Taking your hands off the wheel.
- Cognitive: Taking your mind off driving.
All three types of distracted driving increase your risk of car crashes, major injuries and even death.
Most people know that distracted driving is risky. In fact, 94% of teens surveyed identified distractions such as texting while driving as a risk. However, 65% of the same teens admitted to texting some or a lot in the past month.
As drivers, we need to focus on driving and not multitask. Whether it’s adjusting your mirrors, picking the music, eating a sandwich, making a phone call, or reading an email — do it BEFORE or AFTER your trip, not during.
As passengers, we can speak up if we are in a car with a distracted driver. Ask the driver to focus on driving. We can also reduce distractions for the driver by assisting with navigation or other tasks.
As employers, we can demonstrate to employees that we take safety seriously by having a safe driving policy that addresses distracted driving.
As parents and guardians, we can talk to our teens or young adults about the rules and responsibilities involved in driving. We can:
- Remind them driving is a skill that requires the driver’s full attention.
- Emphasize that texts and phone calls can wait until arriving at a destination.
- Set rules and consequences for distracted driving. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a Parent-Teen Driving Agreement. Fill this out together with your teen to begin a safe driving discussion and set your family’s rules of the road.
- Most importantly: Set an example by keeping our eyes on the road and our hands on the wheel while driving.
As an action step this month, the health department is challenging you to learn more about distracted driving and to take a pledge to not drive distracted. Do it as an individual or make it a family, worksite, classroom or congregation challenge.
For example, here’s a pledge from the National Safety Council’s “Just Drive” campaign that the health department staff and board members are using:
“I pledge to Just Drive — for my own safety and for others with whom I share the roads. I choose to not drive distracted in any way. I will not:
- Have a phone or text conversation — handheld, hands-free, or via Bluetooth.
- Use voice-to-text features in my vehicle’s dashboard system.
- Use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube or other social media.
- Check or send emails.
- Take photos (including selfies) or film videos.
- Input destinations into GPS (while the vehicle is in motion).
- Call or message someone else when I know they are driving.
South Heartland challenges you to take this pledge in April, during National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. And, please: Just Drive!
For more information and links to helpful websites and resources on distracted driving, visit our website: southheartlandhealth.org.
Michele Bever is the executive director for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties in Nebraska. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or 1-877-238-7595.
