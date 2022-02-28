Michelle Ellermeier, 55, of Hazard, Nebraska, passed Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, peacefully at her home near Hazard after a long struggle with cancer.
Cremation has been held. No services are scheduled at this time. Higgins Funeral Home of Loup City is handling arrangements.
Michelle was born Feb. 22, 1967, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She grew up on her parents’ farm in Adams County, Nebraska.
Following in her mother’s footsteps, she became a registered nurse. Early in her career, she joined the staff of Good Samaritan Village, Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Later, she worked as infection control nurse at Central District Health Department in Grand Island. In 2008, she joined the faculty of the College of Nursing, UNMC, on the Kearney campus.
Michelle is survived by many young nurses she helped to train; her spouse, Beverly Miller; parents, Ron and Joan Ellermeier; sister, TJ Hinrichs; stepdaughter, Sarah Miller; grandchildren, Lillian and George Harvey and Alex Brown; as well as beloved uncles and aunts and cousins.
