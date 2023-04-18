APTOPIX Malaysia Oscar Michelle Yeoh
Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh holds up her Oscar statuette during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Tuesday.

 Vincent Thian/AP

The Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Michelle Yeoh says she is looking for new challenges including as a producer, as she credited perseverance, hard work and passion for her historic Oscar win last month.

