Michigan St Wisconsin Basketball
Michigan State's Malik Hall tries to get past Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday in Madison, Wis.

 Morry Gash/AP

MADISON, Wis. — A.J. Hoggard made a tiebreaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State rallied past No. 18 Wisconsin 69-65 for its seventh consecutive victory. Wisconsin was playing a second straight game without leading scorer and three-year starter Tyler Wahl. Joey Hauser had 20 points as Michigan State won its first road game since Dec. 7. Michigan State made its last eight field-goal attempts and went 16 of 17 from the foul line to win a nip-and-tuck game that featured 14 lead changes.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Michigan State was trailing No. 18 Wisconsin by five points with less than four minutes to go when Spartans coach Tom Izzo delivered a message to his veteran team.

