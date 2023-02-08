Nebraska Michigan Basketball
Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence (10) attempts a layup as Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. (32) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

The Associated Press

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jett Howard made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points, Hunter Dickinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Michigan beat Nebraska 93-72 on Wednesday night.

