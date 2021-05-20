OMAHA — As soon as the final two opponents were eliminated from the pole vault competition, Aaron Mick embraced his father, John, in a big hug.
The Bruning-Davenport/Shickley senior has been on a long journey, one that he wasn’t even sure would include a track and field season.
But on Thursday, he captured a gold medal in the pole vault, completing his road to recovery after tearing his ACL in the fall during the football season.
“I’ve been through three surgeries the last six years, two of those being in the last year,” Aaron said. “I didn’t even know if I was going to be able to even jump this year, and to be able to come and compete and eventually win, it’s just a blessing.”
“First of March, we didn’t even know if we would be pole vaulting. The surgeons released him way sooner than Mom and Dad were ready to watch him do anything,” said Aaron’s father John, who is also the Eagles’ pole vault coach.
“He’s been injured so much in his athletic career. I just wanted him to have the chance to show what he’s capable of. That makes me so happy that he got the chance to show what he can do. I’m really excited for him today.”
Many that have paid attention to the state track and field meet the last decade-plus likely will recognize the name Mick in relation to the pole vault. Each year from 2009-2018, a member of the Mick family earned a gold medal in the event. In 2019, that streak came to an end when Aaron finished third as a sophomore in a stacked pole vault field. On Thursday, Aaron joined his brothers and sisters in claiming a gold medal in the event; and, even more fitting, it was the final year a Mick will be competing in the event.
“Knowing that I added one more title to the family name, it’s a surreal moment to know that I’m part of that group too,” Aaron said. “Whether I made it or not, I was still here competing, but to win it in the end, it’s just a blessing and to know that all the hard work paid off in the end.”
John said the family has been blessed with athletic ability, but he added that all of his kids have put in hours of hard work while maintaining a focus on growing as individuals.
“My wife and I didn’t set out to have all these state championships,” he said. “The number one thing for our kids is not pole vaulting; we try to make sure they’re aware of that. It’s their faith life, it’s their personality — who they become as people is way more important than any athletic endeavor. We think the athletics will give them the opportunity to learn some of those lessons and show people that you don’t have to sacrifice your values to have this kind of success on the athletic field.”
Aaron had a busy Thursday, as he also was helping the Eagles place eighth in the 400 relay while also finishing fifth on his own in the 100-meter dash. With all the running back and forth, Mick was a little worried about his legs being worn out. But then he cleared 14 feet, 6 inches on his first attempt, while the other two competitors missed all three of their attempts.
The BDS senior raised the bar to 15 feet and nearly cleared it on his final vault. But he just barely clipped it on his way down. Still, Aaron gladly will take the gold medal and the personal best.
“It’s just a blessing to know that I came out and jumped my best in the last meet and go out on a good note,” Mick said. “It’s fun to know that I’m right there with the rest of my siblings and that that’s something we all have in common.
“When I was younger, I sat up in the stands and I was just amazed that they were jumping that high; now, I’m up to that height. It’s just odd to think I’m up there, but it’s just a blessing.”
