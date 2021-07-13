Most Valuable Campers
Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings
Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings
Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings
Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw
Hustle Award Winners
Boys Red League — Mason Bolin, Red Cloud
Boys Minor League — Nolan Hawley, Hastings
Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings
Girls Major League — Paige Faimon, Hastings
Girls Red League — Emma Fisher, Fairfield
Girls Minor League — Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar
Girls Midget League — Ava Bonifas, Hastings
Jump Shot Champions
Boys Major League — Evan Rodriguez, Hastings
Boys Minor League — Bo Petr, Clay Center
Girls Major League — Paige Faimon, Hastings
Girls Red League — Isabelle Weston, Hastings
Girls Minor League — Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar
Girls Midget League — Lliv Petr, Clay Center
Free Throw Champions
Boys Red League — Braylor Esch, Hastings
Girls Red League — Zara Osgood, Hastings
Girls Minor League — Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar
Girls Midget League — Liv Petr, Clay Center
Three Point Champions
Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings
Girls Major League — Logan Brown, Red Cloud
Girls Minor League — Hadley Doremus, Hastings
Girls Midget League — Ava Bonifas, Hastings
Three on Three Champion
Boys Major League — Jack Canterberry, Blue Hill; Hunter Faimon, Hastings; Malachi Swanson, Hastings
Boys Red League — Wyatt Livgren, Fairfield; Alex Watts, Clay Center; Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Minor League — Nolan Hawley, Hastings
Boys Midget League — Reid Katzberg, Hastings; Shawn Osgood, Hastings
Girls Major League — Paige Faimon, Hastings; Madalynn Redline, Hastings
Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar; Mallory Wagoner, Kenesaw
Girls Midget League — Karsyn Almquist Juniata; Liv Peter, Clay Center
One on One Champions
Boys Major League — Guard Jordan Faimon, Hastings
Boys Major League — Forward Aiden Schieffer, Hastings
Boys Red League — Guard Wyatt Livgren, Fairfield
Boys Red League — Forward Alex Watts, Clay Center
Boys Red League — Center Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Minor League — Guard Nolan Hawley, Hastings
Boys Minor League — Forward Bo Petr, Clay Center
Boys Midget League — Guard Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings
Girls Major League — Guard Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud
Girls Minor League — Guard Hadley Doremus, Hastings
Girls Midget League — Guard Corinne Bonifas, Hastings
Girls Midget League — Forward Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw
Scoring Leaders for the week
Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings
Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings
Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings
Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw
Rebound Leaders for the week
Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings
Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Minor League — Jake Bolin , Red Cloud; Nolan Hawley, Hastings
Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings
Girls Major League — Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud
Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings
Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw
Assist Leaders for the week
Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings
Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings
Girls Major League — Avery Fangmeyer, Red Cloud
Girls Red League — Lydia Pearce, Hastings
Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings
Girls Midget League — Karsyn Almquist Juniata
Nightly Scoring Leaders
Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings
Boys Red League — Mason Bolin, Red Cloud; Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Minor League — Gavin Fisher, Fairfield; Bo Petr, Clay Center
Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings; Keegan Hawley, Hastings
Girls Major League — Paige Faimon, Hastings; Madalynn Redline, Hastings
Girls Red League — Emma Fisher, Fairfield
Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar
Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw
Nightly Rebound Leaders
Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings
Boys Red League — Chase Batterman, Fairfield; Mason Bolin , Red Cloud; Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Minor League — Jake Bolin , Red Cloud; Nolan Hawley, Hastings
Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings; Shawn Osgood, Hastings
Girls Major League — Kalli Brown , Red Cloud; Paige Faimon, Hastings; Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud; Madalynn Redline, Hastings
Girls Red League — Baylee Larson Trumbull
Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar
Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw
Nightly Assist Leaders
Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings; Evan Rodriguez, Hastings
Boys Red League — Brenson Underwood, Hastings; Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Minor League — Nolan Hawley, Hastings
Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings
Girls Major League — Kalli Brown , Red Cloud; Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud; Madalynn Redline, Hastings
Girls Red League — Lydia Pearce, Hastings
Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar
Girls Midget League — Karsyn Almquist Juniata; Corinne Bonifas, Hastings; Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw
All Stars
Boys Majors League — Jack Canterberry, Blue Hill; Jordan Faimon, Hastings; Hunter Faimon, Hastings; Evan Rodriguez, Hastings; Aiden Schieffer, Hastings; Malachi Swanson, Hastings
Boys Red League — Lukas Armstrong , Red Cloud; Chase Batterman, Fairfield; Mason Bolin, Red Cloud; Blake Bookerman Wood River; Easton Bumgardner, Hastings; Cole Cooper, Hastings; KJ Daehling, Red Cloud; Jett Dixon, Kenesaw; Braylon Esch, Hastings; Jacob Heckman, Hastings; Josh Heldt, Red Cloud; Hudson Hookstra, Juniata; Wyatt Livgren, Fairfield; Keaton Redline, Hastings; Elijah Swanson, Hastings; Brenson Underwood, Hastings; Alex Watts, Clay Center; Sam Watts, Clay Center
Boys Minor League — Cooper Almquist, Juniata; Conner Aspergren, Sutton; Jake Bolin, Red Cloud; Cooper Faimon, Red Cloud; Gavin Fisher, Fairfield; Nolan Hawley, Hastings; Jedt Livgren, Fairfield; Bo Petr, Clay Center; Aaron Raun, Hastings; Kipton Williamson, Harvard
Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings; Keegan Hawley, Hastings; Reid Katzberg, Hastings; Brooks Meyer, Hastings; Mason Meyer, Hastings; Shawn Osgood, Hastings
Girls Major League — Kalli Brown, Red Cloud; Logan Brown , Red Cloud; Paige Faimon, Hastings; Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud; Madalynn Redline, Hastings
Girls Red League — Emma Fisher, Fairfield; Carly Kleier, Kenesaw; Baylee Larson, Trumbull; Zara Osgood, Hastings; Ava Pavelka, Hastings; Lydia Pearce, Hastings; Paige Redline, Hastings; Isabelle Weston, Hastings
Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Hadley Doremus, Hastings; Emma French, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar; Mallory Wagoner, Kenesaw
Girls Midget League — Karsyn Almquist Juniata; Corinne Bonifas, Hastings; Ava Bonifas, Hastings; Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw; Liv Petr, Clay Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.