Most Valuable Campers

Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings

Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings

Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings

Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw

Hustle Award Winners

Boys Red League — Mason Bolin, Red Cloud

Boys Minor League — Nolan Hawley, Hastings

Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings

Girls Major League — Paige Faimon, Hastings

Girls Red League — Emma Fisher, Fairfield

Girls Minor League — Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar

Girls Midget League — Ava Bonifas, Hastings

Jump Shot Champions

Boys Major League — Evan Rodriguez, Hastings

Boys Minor League — Bo Petr, Clay Center

Girls Major League — Paige Faimon, Hastings

Girls Red League — Isabelle Weston, Hastings

Girls Minor League — Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar

Girls Midget League — Lliv Petr, Clay Center

Free Throw Champions

Boys Red League — Braylor Esch, Hastings

Girls Red League — Zara Osgood, Hastings

Girls Minor League — Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar

Girls Midget League — Liv Petr, Clay Center

Three Point Champions

Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings

Girls Major League — Logan Brown, Red Cloud

Girls Minor League — Hadley Doremus, Hastings

Girls Midget League — Ava Bonifas, Hastings

Three on Three Champion

Boys Major League — Jack Canterberry, Blue Hill; Hunter Faimon, Hastings; Malachi Swanson, Hastings

Boys Red League — Wyatt Livgren, Fairfield; Alex Watts, Clay Center; Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Minor League — Nolan Hawley, Hastings

Boys Midget League — Reid Katzberg, Hastings; Shawn Osgood, Hastings

Girls Major League — Paige Faimon, Hastings; Madalynn Redline, Hastings

Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar; Mallory Wagoner, Kenesaw

Girls Midget League — Karsyn Almquist Juniata; Liv Peter, Clay Center

One on One Champions

Boys Major League — Guard Jordan Faimon, Hastings

Boys Major League — Forward Aiden Schieffer, Hastings

Boys Red League — Guard Wyatt Livgren, Fairfield

Boys Red League — Forward Alex Watts, Clay Center

Boys Red League — Center Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Minor League — Guard Nolan Hawley, Hastings

Boys Minor League — Forward Bo Petr, Clay Center

Boys Midget League — Guard Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings

Girls Major League — Guard Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud

Girls Minor League — Guard Hadley Doremus, Hastings

Girls Midget League — Guard Corinne Bonifas, Hastings

Girls Midget League — Forward Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw

Scoring Leaders for the week

Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings

Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings

Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings

Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw

Rebound Leaders for the week

Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings

Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Minor League — Jake Bolin , Red Cloud; Nolan Hawley, Hastings

Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings

Girls Major League — Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud

Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings

Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw

Assist Leaders for the week

Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings

Boys Red League — Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings

Girls Major League — Avery Fangmeyer, Red Cloud

Girls Red League — Lydia Pearce, Hastings

Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings

Girls Midget League — Karsyn Almquist Juniata

Nightly Scoring Leaders

Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings

Boys Red League — Mason Bolin, Red Cloud; Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Minor League — Gavin Fisher, Fairfield; Bo Petr, Clay Center

Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings; Keegan Hawley, Hastings

Girls Major League — Paige Faimon, Hastings; Madalynn Redline, Hastings

Girls Red League — Emma Fisher, Fairfield

Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar

Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw

Nightly Rebound Leaders

Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings

Boys Red League — Chase Batterman, Fairfield; Mason Bolin , Red Cloud; Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Minor League — Jake Bolin , Red Cloud; Nolan Hawley, Hastings

Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings; Shawn Osgood, Hastings

Girls Major League — Kalli Brown , Red Cloud; Paige Faimon, Hastings; Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud; Madalynn Redline, Hastings

Girls Red League — Baylee Larson Trumbull

Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar

Girls Midget League — Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw

Nightly Assist Leaders

Boys Major League — Jordan Faimon, Hastings; Evan Rodriguez, Hastings

Boys Red League — Brenson Underwood, Hastings; Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Minor League — Nolan Hawley, Hastings

Boys Midget League — Keegan Hawley, Hastings

Girls Major League — Kalli Brown , Red Cloud; Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud; Madalynn Redline, Hastings

Girls Red League — Lydia Pearce, Hastings

Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar

Girls Midget League — Karsyn Almquist Juniata; Corinne Bonifas, Hastings; Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw

All Stars

Boys Majors League — Jack Canterberry, Blue Hill; Jordan Faimon, Hastings; Hunter Faimon, Hastings; Evan Rodriguez, Hastings; Aiden Schieffer, Hastings; Malachi Swanson, Hastings

Boys Red League — Lukas Armstrong , Red Cloud; Chase Batterman, Fairfield; Mason Bolin, Red Cloud; Blake Bookerman Wood River; Easton Bumgardner, Hastings; Cole Cooper, Hastings; KJ Daehling, Red Cloud; Jett Dixon, Kenesaw; Braylon Esch, Hastings; Jacob Heckman, Hastings; Josh Heldt, Red Cloud; Hudson Hookstra, Juniata; Wyatt Livgren, Fairfield; Keaton Redline, Hastings; Elijah Swanson, Hastings; Brenson Underwood, Hastings; Alex Watts, Clay Center; Sam Watts, Clay Center

Boys Minor League — Cooper Almquist, Juniata; Conner Aspergren, Sutton; Jake Bolin, Red Cloud; Cooper Faimon, Red Cloud; Gavin Fisher, Fairfield; Nolan Hawley, Hastings; Jedt Livgren, Fairfield; Bo Petr, Clay Center; Aaron Raun, Hastings; Kipton Williamson, Harvard

Boys Midget League — Paxton Bumgardner, Hastings; Keegan Hawley, Hastings; Reid Katzberg, Hastings; Brooks Meyer, Hastings; Mason Meyer, Hastings; Shawn Osgood, Hastings

Girls Major League — Kalli Brown, Red Cloud; Logan Brown , Red Cloud; Paige Faimon, Hastings; Avery Fangmeyer , Red Cloud; Madalynn Redline, Hastings

Girls Red League — Emma Fisher, Fairfield; Carly Kleier, Kenesaw; Baylee Larson, Trumbull; Zara Osgood, Hastings; Ava Pavelka, Hastings; Lydia Pearce, Hastings; Paige Redline, Hastings; Isabelle Weston, Hastings

Girls Minor League — Emmalynn Bumgardner, Hastings; Hadley Doremus, Hastings; Emma French, Hastings; Emersyn Pohlmeier, Edgar; Mallory Wagoner, Kenesaw

Girls Midget League — Karsyn Almquist Juniata; Corinne Bonifas, Hastings; Ava Bonifas, Hastings; Charlotte Dixon, Kenesaw; Liv Petr, Clay Center

