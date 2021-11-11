Boil order canceled
MILLIGAN — A boil water order enacted Nov. 5 for Milligan municipal water customers has been canceled, according to a notice from the village posted Wednesday.
The boil order had been enacted in response to the detection of E. coli bacteria in water samples submitted for testing this month. But the problem now has been corrected, and special additional samples submitted to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have tested negative for total coliform and fecal of E. coli bacteria, the notice said.
Route 66 concert
RED CLOUD — The Red Cloud Opera House here will open its doors Friday evening for a performance of “Go for Baroque: Hear the Rhythm of the Road, Route 66.”
Showtime is 7 p.m.
The eclectic program will include songs from Bach to Joplin, and the audience will learn how their music connects to the iconic American highway.
The ensemble includes pianist Peggy Payne, violinist Densi Rushing, and cellist Jim Shelley.
For tickets call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
