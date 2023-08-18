Forgotten Photos

This photo provided by Matthew Asner shows his father, Ed and his sister, Liza, and him at home in Studio City, Calif., in 1963. After Ed Asner died in 2021, Matthew found hundreds of undeveloped negatives. He decided to get them digitized along with a storehouse of printed pictures. “I honestly didn’t know what I was going to get back,” he says. “It’s kind of overwhelming. It’s like you get this treasure back that opens your eyes to a past that you sort of remember. But a lot of it you don’t remember.”

 Nancy Asner via AP

This may seem like a sad story because it begins with a boy with few memories of his father, who died when he was 7 years old. It’s why Mitch Goldstone cherishes his only picture with his dad — a snapshot at Disneyland taken during the late 1960s, when the concept of people reflexively reaching for smartphone cameras in their pockets could only happen in Tomorrowland.

But this story, and the personal stories that follow, aren’t sad at all. And a half-century later and more, Goldstone has done something with that memory.

0
0
0
0
0