CARLETON — Four generations of Cris Smith’s family joined forces to help celebrate her town’s 150th anniversary during the 2022 Milo Day.
As is customary for the annual Milo Day event, milo pancakes highlighted the breakfast at the Community Building.
While the day was cloudy with occasional sprinkles through the day, Smith said organizers saw a good turnout for the breakfast.
“The pancakes went really well,” she said. “Someone said it was pancake weather.”
Along with the pancakes, other morning events included a 5k run/1-mile walk, horse show, paint ball tournament and chess and checkers games.
The afternoon saw a dog costume contest, cornhole tournament, a kids bike rally scavenger hunt and face painting.
The annual community celebration, held the Saturday after Labor Day, commemorates Carleton’s status as the “Milo Center of Nebraska.”
The day’s events concluded with the Milo Queen Contest and Milo Parade followed by the evening firemen’s barbecue supper at the town’s recently constructed fire hall.
This year’s celebration marked the sesquicentennial for the town.
Carleton was surveyed and platted in April 1872.
The village was founded as part of the ABC Railroad that was built through the area by the St. Joseph and Denver City in 1872.
Other Tribland towns on the ABC line — Alexandria, Belvidere, Davenport, Edgar, Fairfield, Glenvil and Hastings — all celebrate their 150th anniversaries this year.
Named in memory of the son of an early settler, Carleton Emery, the town grew to be the second largest in Thayer County in 1885 with a population around 700.
An 1884 fire damaged several businesses, but by the following year, townsfolk rebuilt and offered a variety of businesses, including three grain elevators, two hotels, seven general stores, four doctors and a photograph gallery.
Carleton earned the nickname of “Milo Center of Nebraska” after drought in the 1930s brought ruin to many farming communities in the region. Farmers needed a new crop that would be more resistant to drought.
William Mook, one of the first custom combine operators in Carleton, brought the first milo seed from Texas and offered it to farmers in the Carleton area.
In the fall of 1939, the first train carload of Nebraska milo was reportedly shipped to market from an elevator in Carleton.
Milo production grew from a small acreage in Thayer County to become a major crop in southern Nebraska.
The Carleton Community Club formed in 1951 to promote the crop to not only be used for livestock feed, but also for human consumption.
A pastor at Zion Lutheran Church lead the effort to start the Milo Day celebration in 1952, highlighted by the town’s signature milo pancake mix.
Milo production has dwindled in the intervening years, as has the town’s population which stood at 199 during the 2020 Census.
But residents continue to feel pride in the annual celebration, which doubles as a fundraiser for the Carleton Community Club to make improvements through the village.
Cris Smith said the group funded the new sign to town put up just before the celebration, as well as playground equipment outside the community center a couple years ago.
Sarah Lahners, a member of the Carleton Community Club, said the crop made Carleton what it was for a time.
This year was even more special as the 150th anniversary of the town. They had T-shirts made for the celebration and even more people came out to help with events.
“We can’t do this every year without everyone coming to help,” she said. “They still come out to support this. That is huge.”
Trey Strong of Bruning, who works at Citizens State Bank in town, organized the cornhole tournament. The weather caused the event to be moved into the new fire hall.
“Anything we can do to get people to town helps,” he said.
Jeff and Kris Evans of Shawnee, Kan., came to Nebraska for a family baby shower
“We had to come up and have some milo pancakes,” Jeff said. “It’s has been a lot of fun.”
His wife was born and raised in the area.
“I think it’s great for a small community to continue to put something like this together,” Kris said. “This is home.”
