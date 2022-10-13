MINDEN — Thirty-nine bands are expected to march up Brown Avenue here Saturday afternoon as Minden extends its tradition of support for the performing arts in Nebraska schools.
The 32nd annual Minden Bandfest steps off at 1 p.m. Ten bands also will participate in the field competition, which begins 3 p.m. at Minden Public Schools’ Kuper Field.
Saturday’s events are organized by the Minden Chamber of Commerce.
The parade begins near Bethany Home south of Minden High School and follows First Street east to Brown Avenue, then Brown (Nebraska Highway 10), north to Fifth Street, then Fifth Street back west toward the school campus.
Spectators line Brown Avenue, in particular, to see a parade designed by and for musicians.
No entries other than bands are allowed in the parade, so the band members will not have to worry about marching over stray pieces of candy or dodging piles of horse manure. Also, the bands are spaced carefully, allowing each an opportunity for optimal sound and visual effect in front of the judges.
The announcer’s stand is situated at Fourth Street. Highway traffic is diverted for the duration of the parade.
For many participating parade bands, Minden Bandfest marks the end of the travel to out-of-town marching events for the season.
For bands participating in the field show competition, the day provides a final opportunity to perform in front of judges prior to the state marching contest.
Admission is charged at Kuper Field, which is west of the high school. Concessions normally are available both along the parade route and at the football field. Parade awards are presented at the field.
Here’s the lineup of bands planning to compete this year:
Junior high: Arapahoe, Blue Hill, Palmer, Holdrege, Central City, Minden
Class D: Stapleton, Overton, Pleasanton, Wilcox-Hildreth, Litchfield, Eustis-Farnam, Loup City, Kenesaw, Elm Creek, Axtell, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wood River, Arapahoe
Class C: Centura, North Platte St. Patrick, Sutton, Gibbon, St. Cecilia, Twin River, Amherst, Grand Island Central Catholic, Sandy Creek, Superior, Alma
Class B: Cozad, St. Paul, Broken Bow, Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Minden
Class A: York, McCook, Crete
All classes: Superior, Loup City, St. Cecilia, Cozad, Holdrege, Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Minden, York, McCook
