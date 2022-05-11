MINDEN — Two, five-way races for seats on the Minden City Council have been winnowed to two candidates apiece following Tuesday’s primary election.
According to unofficial results from the Kearney County Clerk’s Office, incumbent Councilman Bob Carlson and Jarvis Kring were the two top vote-getters in the race for a North Ward seat. Carlson received 131 votes, and Kring received 110.
Other candidates in the race were Howard L. Maxon (67 votes), Cassidy Lupkes (43) and Curtis Lupkes (34).
Carlson and Kring will advance to the November general election ballot. City Council members are elected on a nonpartisan basis.
In the South Ward, Bennett Petersen (114 votes) and Alyssa Schneider (102) will advance to November.
Other candidates were Ronald Keen (83 votes), Kirk Frecks (70) and Timothy L. Holman (43).
The winner in November will succeed Councilman Larry Evans, who did not stand for election this year.
