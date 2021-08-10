The Minden Whippets football team is looking to bounce back from a rough 2020 campaign. The Whippets went 3-5 last season and had a tough schedule. Facing two teams that made a deep run the class C-1 playoffs.
Jebb Hatch is entering his fifth year at Minden with talent coming back from last season. Coming back for the Whippets is quarterback Carter Harsin. The five-foot, 11-inch, 160 pound junior is looking to improve in his third year at Minden. Harsh ran for 329 yards, threw for 279 yards on 29 completions.
Joining Harsin in the backfield is running back Gage Fries. Fries, a six-foot, 175 pound senior is looking to improve from his 2020 campaign. Fries was a first team all-district player last year for the Whippets. Fries rushed for 669 yards and caught eight passes for 119 yards.
Minden has a lot of newcomers on this years roster and coach Hatch has seen the work that they have put in.
"We have several underclassmen that have had good off-seasons and will be battling for a starting spot. "A few of the guys that will be battling for a spot are, Brycen Schwenka, Jake Ryan, Seth Hauserman, Isaac Kuehn, Levi Loseke, Braxton Janda, Austin Lutkemeier, Ryan Holsten, Nick Bendix, Jose Ciprian, Daniel Eagle-Elk and Bronson Glanzer."
Each team has specific goals that they set as the year progresses. At Minden the seniors make sure the goals are made.
"Every year the seniors come up with their team goals for the season. This year, their number one goal was to be the most physical team on the field every game," Hatch said.
"I love the way they committed to the weight room this summer to make this happen. Their second goal was to make the playoffs. It is very difficult to make the playoffs in C-1 with only 16 of the 43 teams making it but if we stay healthy and take care of the little things this team has a great shot at meeting this goal. their final goal is to be in the top 10 in offense and defense. Like the previous goal, if we stay healthy and execute this team has great potential."
