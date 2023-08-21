MINDEN — Losing your top passer, rusher, and receiver can be tough for a team, but the Minden football team believes it still has a solid core going into the 2023 season. 

"We graduated a lot of size and experience, but we have a lot of athleticism coming back," said seventh-year head coach Jebb Hatch. "As always we will have to shuffle the deck and move some kids to different positions to fit their skill set and our needs."

0
0
0
0
0