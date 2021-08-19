MINDEN — With the 2020 season behind them, the Minden Whippets volleyball team is looking for a fresh start after a rough 2020 campaign.
The Whippets return six starters, including middle Sloane Beck. The 5-foot, 8-inch junior is ready to lead the Whippets in 2021. Beck had 130 total kills in her sophomore campaign.
Joining Beck up front is the 5-foot, 11-inch senior Maylee Kamery, who is looking to ending her high school career on a high note. Kamery smashed 169 kills last year.
After an 11-22 record in 2020 head coach Julie Ratka knew that her team had a lot to develop as the year progressed.
“Last season showed that we need to develop in several areas to become more competitive in our conference and district,” she said. “We need to progress in the areas of setting, attacking, defense and athleticism. We have a freshman group coming in that will help provide depth as well as competitiveness during practice and games.
“With the experience our underclassmen gained last year and our incoming freshmen, our team looks forward to the opportunity and challenge in re-establishing ourselves as one of the top teams in the area.”
2021 schedule
Aug. 19 at Wilcox-Hildreth Jamboree; Aug. 26 vs Ord; Aug. 28 host Invite; Aug. 31 at McCook triangular w/Chase County; Sept. 2 at Lexington triangular w/Holdrege; Sept. 9 at Phillipsburg KS; Sept. 13 host Quad w/Kearney Catholic, Holdrege and Broken Bow; Sept. 14 at Adams Central triangular w/Aurora; Sept. 17 at Gothenburg Invite; Sept. 18 at Gothenburg Invite; Sept. 20 at Central City triangular w/GICC; Sept. 23 vs Gothenburg; Sept. 25 at Holdrege Invite; Sept. 30 host triangular w/Centura and Sandy Creek; Oct. 5 vs Superior; Oct. 7 at Broken Bow triangular w/Ogallala; Oct. 12 vs Cozad; Oct. 14 host triangular w/Alma and Southern Valley; Oct. 22 host conference tourney; Oct. 25-26 Subdistricts; Oct. 30 Sub State; Nov. 4-6 State in Lincoln
