MINDEN — History presenter Renae Hunt will speak on "Overland Trails: The Children and the Trail" here June 5 at the annual open house kicking off the summer season at the Kearney County Historical Museum.
Hunt will seak 2 p.m. at The Windmill, 521 N. Colorado Ave.
Hunt, a Stromsburg native, received a bachelor's degree from Utah State University and attended Gallaudet University for the Deaf in Washington, D.C. She has been an active historical re-enactor and worked as a museum educator for several years.
Hunt has presented hands-on living history programs and has one educational programs in a three-state area. She now works for Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island.
Her program in Minden will discuss how children traveled on the trail and relates some of the stories they recorded in their journals. The public is invited to attend.
The county museum at Sixth Street and Nebraska Avenue has been undergoing renovation but will be open this summer, historical society officials say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.