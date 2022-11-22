MINDEN — It’s Thanksgiving week, and the people of Minden are getting ready to welcome visitors not only for family dinners, but for an entire month of community holiday events ahead.
The Minden Chamber of Commerce is working with volunteers and organizations from throughout the community to present Christmas Traditions and Festivities befitting a town long recognized as “Nebraska’s Christmas City.” This year’s schedule includes a few tweaks from 2021, so the public should be alert to changes.
The festivities begin Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the opening of the Spirit of Christmas home decorating contest, in which residents decorate their yards and the outside of their homes to celebrate the season.
The contest continues through Dec. 15. A prize winner will be chosen each week by secret contest judges, and a photo will be taken and a sign placed in the yard. At the end of the week, the winner will return the sign to the Minden chamber office or Joy’s Floral & Gifts to receive Chamber Bucks.
From Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 18, Santa’s Mailbox will be set up outdoors near the post office to receive children’s letters for special delivery to the North Pole. A form children can use to compose their letters is available on the city of Minden’s Facebook page and on its website, www.mindennebraska.org; or at the city offices or the Jensen Memorial Library.
“Black Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving, will bring a flurry of activities around the town square with a live nativity scene, kids’ carnival, and visits and photos with Santa and a reindeer from 1-4 p.m.
The lighted Christmas parade has returned to the Friday schedule this year and begins at 5:30 p.m., which is about dusk. Friday will be the first evening of the holiday season for the courthouse and surrounding downtown area to be illuminated with thousands of colored lights. The light display will continue nightly through New Year’s Day.
Andy Raun, a Kearney County native and longtime Hastings Tribune reporter and editor, will be this year’s parade grand marshal.
Following the parade, probably around 7 p.m., eight local high school sophomores and juniors will participate in the Miss Christmas City pageant at the Minden Opera House, which includes talent, interview and evening gown competitions and an opening dance number featuring all candidates and their companion “Little Snowflakes.” The winner will represent Minden at events throughout the coming year. The pageant is open to the public for an admission charge.
Candidates for Miss Christmas City 2022 are Ayleigh Porter, a junior at Minden High School; and Aubree Bules, Carley Fitzsimmons, Carmin Gramke, Lydia Petty, Cadence Reid, Makenna Starkey and Cheyenne Vahl, all MHS sophomores. They will be joined onstage by “Little Snowflakes” Vivian Baughman, Julia Kulhanek, Kinsey Morey, Eliana Petty, Annie Porter, Arianna Roy, Austyn Stepp and Tehya Toline.
Saturday will be observed as Small Business Saturday in Minden and throughout the United States. Then, Saturday evening will bring the first of three performances of “The Light of the World,” Minden’s traditional outdoor Christmas pageant, beginning at 7 p.m.
This year’s second and third presentations of “The Light of the World” are scheduled for Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, respectively — also at 7 p.m.
The original production, which first was presented in 1946, features character actors playing their parts in costume on the north and west sides of the darkened square as narration, dialogue and music are piped into the square through a public address system.
The show lasts 30 minutes. The script, which was built from Old Testament and New Testament biblical accounts, tells the story of Jesus beginning with prophecy and continuing through his ceremonial presentation in the Temple of Jerusalem by Mary and Joseph. At the end, the downtown holiday lights are switched on climactically as traditional Christmas carols fill the square.
Admission is free. Many of those who attend dress for winter weather and then wrap themselves up in blankets to stay warm. The pageant is presented by the Chamber of Commerce.
Afterward, those attending will be able to fix s’mores for themselves and their families at fire pits set up on the square.
On Nov. 27, the Nebraska Brass, a celebrated, Lincoln-based quintet that has been visiting Minden at Christmastime since 2000, will perform in concert at the Minden Opera House. The program, “A Nebraska Brass Christmas,” begins 2 p.m. Tickets are available from the box office, online at www.mindenoperahouse.com, or by telephone at 308-832-0588.
Afterward, from 3:30-5:30 p.m., the Opera House will welcome visitors to a free reception honoring Misty Scheibel of Campbell, whose abstract works in acrylics and acrylic ink are on display in the gallery throughout November and December. Scheibel’s paintings also are available for viewing during regular Opera House business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and on weekends by appointment
Dec. 3 will bring the 12th annual Christmas City 5k Run/Walk and Little Elf Run. The Little Elf Run is a half-mile in length and begins 9 a.m., with the Christmas City event to follow at 9:30, starting and ending at Westminster United Presbyterian Church, 109 N. Colorado Ave. Same-day registration opens 8 a.m. at the church. A sign-up fee applies, and prizes will be awarded. Also, costumes are encouraged, and prizes for best costumes are planned. For more information or to register in advance, visit www.mindenne.org.
The Minden Rotary Club will serve a pancake feed for a free-will donation that morning from 8 a.m. to noon at the Presbyterian church. Proceeds from the event go to support the Rotary club’s dictionary project.
Also on Dec. 3, the Holy Family Catholic Church Altar Society of Heartwell will sell baked goods and offer gift wrapping at the Minden Opera House from 9 a.m. to noon.
That night, Elvis Presley tribute artist Joseph Hall will bring his popular Rock ‘N’ Remember show to the Opera House stage at 7 p.m. For ticket information visit the Opera House website or call the box office.
Then, on Dec. 11, the Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a Christmas Tour of Homes from 2-5 p.m. For tickets, contact the chamber office at 308-832-1811.
On Dec. 11, prior to the final performance of “The Light of the World” for this season, the public is invited to a 4 p.m. choir concert at the Presbyterian church, followed by a soup supper.
As Christmas Day draws nearer and family and church celebrations come to the fore, the pace of holiday-related community activities in Minden will slow.
Holiday programming at the Minden Opera House will be capped off Dec. 17 with 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. performances of “The Polar Express” storytelling and motion picture event for children. Each session includes a reading of the classic children’s book, followed by cookies and hot chocolate, visits with Santa Claus, and a screening of the movie of the same title starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles.
This event is geared toward children in fourth grade and younger, who often wear their pajamas to the Opera House and bed down with a pillow and blanket on the auditorium floor to watch the movie. While tickets remained available as of Tuesday, these shows tend to sell out quickly, so calling or checking the website ahead of time is a must.
