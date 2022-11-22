MINDEN — It’s Thanksgiving week, and the people of Minden are getting ready to welcome visitors not only for family dinners, but for an entire month of community holiday events ahead.

The Minden Chamber of Commerce is working with volunteers and organizations from throughout the community to present Christmas Traditions and Festivities befitting a town long recognized as “Nebraska’s Christmas City.” This year’s schedule includes a few tweaks from 2021, so the public should be alert to changes.

0
0
0
0
0