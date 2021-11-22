MINDEN — A revamped schedule of events will spread holiday cheer more evenly across the next few weeks here as Minden celebrates its annual Christmas Traditions festival.
Big changes to this year’s schedule include the addition of a Miss Christmas City pageant this Friday and the moving of the lighted parade from Friday to Sunday evening.
As always, the holiday schedule is anchored by the three performances of “The Light of the World,” an original outdoor pageant that has been staged on the town square annually since 1946 and long ago earned Minden the title of "The Christmas City." This year’s performances are Saturday (Nov. 27) and then the first two Sundays in December, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12, all at 7 p.m.
The venerable pageant script draws from Old Testament and New Testament biblical accounts to present the story of Jesus’ nativity. It runs 30 minutes in length, with actors playing their parts on the north and west sides of the darkened square and the narration and music piped through a public address system.
The climactic end of the show is the illumination of thousands of colored holiday lights on the courthouse and up and down surrounding streets.
Admission is free. The presentation is sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce with help from dozens of local and area volunteers.
In a new twist this year, those attending the pageant will be able to make their own s’mores at one of three fire pits located around the square. Supplies will be provided.
Other highlights of the coming weeks will include the Christmas City 5k Fun Run and Little Elves Half-Mile run on Dec. 4 and a kids’ carnival at the Minden Opera House on Dec. 11.
Holiday programming at the Minden Opera House will include a concert by the a cappella group The Flyovers on Dec. 10.
On Dec. 18-19, three sessions of “The Polar Express” movie and storytelling event are planned at MOH.
First, children sit on the floor to hear a reading of the classic children’s book by that title by Mary Henning, a professional storyteller from Kearney. Afterward, the children have refreshments and visit with Santa Claus. Finally, the animated movie starring Tom Hanks is shown on the big screen. The event is geared to families with children in fourth grade and younger.
Here’s a chronological rundown of all the upcoming Minden events:
Wednesday: Santa’s mailbox will be set up between the Minden Exchange Bank and the post office on Minden Avenue. Letters will be accepted through Dec. 14.
Friday
10 a.m.: Photos with Santa, Minden Opera House. (Families should bring their own cameras.)
7 p.m.: Miss Christmas City Pageant, Minden Opera House. The pageant will include evening wear, talent and interview competitions. Spectators will be charged admission.
Saturday
All day: Small Business Saturday promotions around town
1 p.m.: Free children’s movie, “The Star,” Minden Opera House. Those attending should bring a nonperishable food item for the Food Bank.
7 p.m.: “The Light of the World,” town square
Sunday
1-4 p.m.: Photos with Santa in his sleigh with live reindeer, west side of square. (Bring your own camera.)
1-4 p.m.: Live nativity scene, north side of square
5:30 p.m.: Lighted Christmas parade around square. Participants line up in old IGA parking lot one block west.
Dec. 4
8 a.m. to noon: Minden Rotary Club pancake feed, Westminster United Presbyterian Church, 109 N. Colorado Ave. Free-will offering accepted.
9 a.m.: 11th annual Minden Chamber of Commerce Little Elves Half-Mile Run, followed at 9:30 by Christmas City 5k Run/Walk, beginning and ending at Westminster United Presbyterian Church.
The 5k offers female and male divisions in age categories for 15 and younger, 16-30, 31-45, and 46 and up. The top three finishers in each division will receive medals.
Packets will be available at 8 a.m. on race day. Participants should arrive a half-hour before their scheduled event. Costumes are encouraged, and the best will receive prizes.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Vintage Christmas Market craft fair, Kearney County Fairgrounds, North Nebraska Highway 10
Dec. 5:
7 p.m.: “The Light of the World,” town square
Dec. 10
7:30 p.m.: The Flyovers in concert, Minden Opera House. For tickets call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
Dec. 11
9 a.m. to noon: Gift wrapping and bake sale by Holy Family Altar Society (Heartwell), Minden Opera House
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Kids Carnival, Minden Opera House
Dec. 12
7 p.m.: “The Light of the World,” town square (last of season)
Dec. 18
2 p.m. and 6 p.m.: Polar Express event, Minden Opera House. For tickets call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
Dec. 19
2 p.m.: Polar Express event, Minden Opera House. For tickets call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
