Nebraska Minnesota Football
Buy Now

Minnesota defensive back Tre’Von Jones intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda at the end of the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday in Minneapolis.

 Abbie Parr/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — Dragan Kesich kicked a 47-yard field goal for Minnesota as time expired after Daniel Jackson’s toe-tap touchdown catch from Athan Kaliakmanis tied the game with 2:32 left, and the Gophers beat Nebraska 13-10 to ruin Huskers coach Matt Rhule’s debut on Thursday night.

Tyler Nubin had two of Minnesota’s three interceptions of Nebraska newcomer Jeff Sims, including a leaping grab in the final minute that gave the Gophers the ball at their 49.

0
0
0
0
0